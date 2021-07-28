14 Cisco women named as finalists at the Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 July 2021 – Cisco is proud to announce that 14 Cisco women have been listed as finalists of the new-look Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA). The WIICTA awards housed a record-breaking number of submissions this year, in what will be the largest celebration of female excellence within the technology channel across Southeast Asia.

Representing the entire ASEAN ICT industry ecosystem, 160 finalists (150 individuals and 10 companies) made the shortlist from a pool of more than 65 organizations and over 220 nominations, spanning partner, vendor and distributor businesses.

Vicki Batka, Vice President, APJC Partner Sales for Cisco who is also the executive sponsor for Cisco’s Women of Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China chapter, has explained that the women who made the finalist list this year truly recognize and embody the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel across the region.

“On top of everything that has happened over the past 18 months, these exceptional women on this list have pushed forward with innovative business plans, marketing initiatives and other comprehensive route to market initiatives to support our partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global pandemic. Cisco celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and commitment to the channel and our partners,” said Batka.

The 14 Cisco finalists are listed below:

Angeline Ong

Atitaya Surapunthu

Deborah Wong

Farah Darlina

Fidi Putri

Huong Nguyen

Jina Park

Kerri Lampard

Lynette Lim

Maria Eva Kalaw

Michelle Teo

Sarah Quinto

Ulrike Agostin

Vicki Batka

“Channel Asia congratulates Cisco on having 14 finalists named, with strong representation in every award category,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG. “We applaud your standout contribution in helping to set an industry benchmark for female achievement across Southeast Asia.

“This year’s WIICTA has generated a volume and calibre of nominees that have set new standards in the award’s history. This is an encouraging sign of a positive trend that gender diversity is high on the corporate agenda of more and more businesses in ASEAN.

“This is not just to tick a box or meet a quota, but evidently, to bring in alternative viewpoints for problem-solving and different leadership styles for competitive advantage, in turn delivering better returns.”

Reflective of a diverse technology network – and a thriving channel community – over 25 partner companies are in the spotlight, in addition to more than 30 vendors and four distributors.

Within this standout group of finalists, female leaders are located across the entire region, spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

All career stages are in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistently high-performing individuals. This is also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Collectively, WIICTA in 2021 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for female achievement across Southeast Asia.

Shaped by the feedback of more than 50 leading female technology executives, WIICTA – now in its 10th year of running – will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 45 industry judges – acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence – before being announced at a virtual celebration event on Thursday, 5 August.

Read the full article on Channel Asia : https://www.channelasia.tech/article/689208/channel-asia-unveils-record-breaking-number-finalists-new-look-women-ict-awards/

Find out more about the Women in ICT Awards: https://www.channelasia.tech/wiicta/

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

#Cisco