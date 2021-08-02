5 reasons to use multiple monitor stands

Desktops are essential for work, study, and gaming purposes. A multiple monitor setup is often the best idea, as a single monitor is not enough to get the job done. But if you set it up wrong, it will affect your productivity and have adverse effects on your health.

A triple monitor stand can comfortably hold up three monitors allowing you to multitask like never before. For instance, gamers can enjoy a truly immersive experience, and graphic designers can expand their workstations. However, you can use more than three monitors, depending on your work needs.

Here’s how a stand for multiple monitors can make your life that much easier:

Neater desk space

Many people have untidy work desks for a variety of reasons. For one, they may not have time to clean it, or there may be too much workload. Consequently, there are unclean coffee mugs, a bunch of pens, and papers lying around all over the place. And the desktop sits amid this mess. This can result in an uncomfortable and distracting situation to work in. A multiple monitor stand can help maintain an organized and clean workspace as it keeps the monitors elevated.

Boosts productivity

Studies show that designers, IT workers, engineers, and other professionals who use multiple monitors can increase productivity by a whopping 42%. That’s because a multiple monitor setup helps them avoid constantly switching between different applications and screens, looking for spreadsheets and other vital information, and wasting valuable work time.

Improves posture

Sitting at your desk with the monitor at the wrong angle can cause you to lean forward, slouch, and form other bad posture habits. This can further cause chronic back pain and other joint problems. A versatile multiple monitor stand allows you to change the monitor position, making it height-adjustable as per convenience. When you are more comfortable at the work desk, it will improve your posture and reduce the tension in your whole body.

Flexible workspace

Multiple monitor stands allow users to add or remove monitors as per convenience and changing workspace needs. For example, a triple monitor stand will enable you to clump three monitors together for better use and more comfortable vision. You also have the flexibility to set them up separately, at a little distance from one another. If a monitor is no longer essential to the setup, you can simply take it off the stand and set it aside until you need it again.

Prevents eye pain and neck strain

Different screens need different brightness levels, and having to adjust the brightness on a single screen incessantly can be bothersome. So, many folks avoid doing it and use an unsafe level of brightness on the screen. But this can be harmful to the eyes in the long run. Multiple monitors allow you to adjust the brightness in each so that it is easy and safe for the eyes.

Similarly, you can set the monitors in a position that reduces strain on your neck. For instance, if you put the monitors one on top of the other, you won’t have to keep swinging your head from side to side to look at them.