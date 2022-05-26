7 All-Time Best Career Advice for Finance Professionals

The field of finance has the fastest-growing number of jobs related to business and accounting. In fact, financial analyst positions alone are projected to grow by six percent in 2030, with around 41,000 jobs created annually.

This explains the growing number of aspirants taking certifications under the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and undergoing CIA training to become certified internal auditors.

Still, it’s no secret that achieving success in this career path isn’t always easy. You may face lots of challenges along the way – some of which might force you to give up on becoming a full-fledged finance professional. But don’t lay down your arms just yet for there is a secret to attaining success in the finance industry: Follow the footsteps of those who’ve gone before you and reached the destination.

This article lists the top seven pieces of career advice of all time that finance professionals like you should heed.

1. Consider more than just the salary

As a finance professional, it would be diligent of you to look for a job that pays well. After all, the tasks included in your chosen career path are far from easy.

Still, you should consider more than just the paycheck when seeking out the best job.

Don’t overlook the company culture as it can affect how much you’ll love your job. Working in finance – or any other field, for that matter – can become more satisfying if you know you are part of a business with values that are aligned with yours.

Besides, a healthy work culture also supports the growth of both the organization and the individuals contributing to its success. They must have a career growth program that nurtures employees to become better versions of themselves.

2. Push your boundaries

Working to achieve things beyond your current known capabilities is another thing that could affect your success in the field of finance.

Overcome your fears and continuously challenge yourself to be better than you currently are. If you do, you’ll realize how working outside of your comfort zone could also propel your career to new and unexpected heights.

Plus, taking on a role that doesn’t scare you or trigger powerful emotions could cause you to feel unmotivated. And when you’re bored with your daily tasks, there’s a high chance that you’ll also stagnate and stop growing professionally.

3. Follow an excellent example

All professionals learn from someone at some point in their lives. Even heirs and heiresses have their parents to teach them how the family business works.

That said, you need to find a mentor who can provide outstanding teachings in your chosen field. After all, becoming a good follower is the first step to becoming an excellent leader.

Mentors should provide guidance beyond the functional experience. They should be able to guide young professionals through both challenges and opportunities – even those outside of the industry.

No matter what role you currently hold, there’s a good chance that you’ll be facing a situation that’s entirely new for you. And when uncertainty arises, your mentor can leverage the experience and connection they have accumulated to help you make the best decision.

Mentors come from various places, but you can start looking into those in the academe who can teach you the theories. If you’re lucky, you may even find someone with theoretical and practical knowledge and experience in finance.

Mentorship can also come in different forms, such as:

One-on-one mentoring

Internship

Group mentoring

Distance mentoring (also known as “virtual” mentoring)

4. Build strong connections

Besides your mentor, you can also learn a lot from other individuals you cross paths with, whether directly or indirectly.

Every person you meet has the potential to open doors for you, both personally and professionally. This is why you must remember to nurture your relationships and build strong bridges that you may be able to use when the time comes.

Find people whom you can be friends with and would provide you with valuable support, even in that “just for now” type of job you’re currently in. After all, you’ll never know how strangers fit into the larger picture if you don’t put in efforts to keep them in your life.

5. Invest in yourself

Another excellent piece of advice you should be putting into action today is to engage in self-investment. Direct your resources to hone your talent and skills the same way you would invest in making a property or business prosper.

Take additional courses and continue your online financial training. And don’t hesitate to broaden your skill set. Keep in mind that one skill could be the difference between getting your dream job and losing it to someone else.

As a young finance professional, you shouldn’t be too focused on saving money. Instead, you must invest it wisely, preferably in the most valuable asset you could ever have – your skills.

6. Embrace change

Those who fear change do not grow. With new technologies and innovations changing how things work today, embracing change has become vital for growth in the finance sector.

Adapt to new norms and adopt a forward-thinking attitude. It’s even better if you can actively search for potential changes that can help you and your company evolve.

Sure, there’s no harm in doing what has worked well in the past. But do you think that would stay like that for all time?

Evolve from the “don’t fix what isn’t broken” kind of thinking and be the driver of change by:

Actively listening to the suggestions of others.

Inspiring others to think outside the box.

Understanding the importance of change in the finance industry.

7. Persevere

No one succeeds by quitting. No matter how tough the road to your goals can be, there is no way you can ever fail unless you’ve surrendered to the failure.

Even in the world of finance, the early days could feel like a dog fight. Still, you must remember that there are better days ahead for those willing to go the distance.

Looking back, you’ll eventually realize that perseverance always pays off. If you stayed the course, you could grow into a successful finance professional in your own right.

Heed the Word

Professionals – not just those in the finance industry – succeed by following sound advice and putting their skills to work. Look for guidance among the pieces of advice listed here and take steps towards your own growth and success.

