7-Eleven launches two new vegan ready-to-eat meals from OmniEat

Convenient, healthy and plant-based food options ready in minutes!

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 October 2020 – In recent years, more consumers around the globe are choosing to follow more plant-based diets not only due to health reasons but also because of growing concerns for the environment and climate change. In Hong Kong, vegan and vegetarian options are growing in popularity in restaurants and gradually becoming part of our lives. However, it is still not very convenient to find healthy and sustainable vegan ready-to-eat options available around the clock.

7-Eleven, in its unwavering commitment to keep pace with consumer demand and offer the latest, on-trend products, has added two vegan-friendly meals from OmniEat to its range of convenient meal solutions. Another exciting addition for its vegan, vegetarian and health-conscious customers!

Nutritious, Sustainable and Tasty

Choose from Spicy Thai Basil OmniPork with Jasmine Rice or Thai OmniPork Stir-Fried Noodles. Spicy Thai Basil OmniPork with Jasmine Rice is a delicious combination of high-protein Omnipork and half a cup of mineral-rich vegetables including basil and asparagus beans. Thai OmniPork Stir-Fried Noodles comprises of aromatic noodles and a generous helping of Gai Lan, rich in iron and calcium. Both dishes do not contain preservatives and are completely free from MSG. They are now available at 7-Eleven at a special limited offer price of HKD30 per pack.

Both dishes are made using OmniPork, the first plant-based “pork” that is highly versatile and caters to the growing demand for Asian plant-based cuisine. It contains 0mg cholesterol*, is free from antibiotics and hormones, and is cruelty-free. It is also much lower in saturated fat and calories than real pork, while offering much higher levels of fibre, calcium and iron. The environmental benefits of plant-based meat substitutes can’t be overlooked; production is far less resource intensive, requiring less water and space than if raising livestock.

*Each 100g of OmniPork contains 0mg cholesterol and 4.5g dietary fibre.

In order to preserve their nutritional value, the ready meals are prepared using ultra-low “Flash Freezing” technology to retain the natural flavours and textures of its ingredients while minimising the loss of any nutrients.

A Quick and Simple Meal Solution Anytime, Anywhere

Not only healthy and sustainable, these vegan ready-to-eat meals can be prepared in an instant. Simply reheat them in the microwave in store, at home or in the office for a quick and nutritious meal. Perfect for time-pressed, health-conscious consumers in Hong Kong.

So now it’s easier and more convenient for everyone to lead a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. Head down to 7-Eleven today!