$80m chemical terminal expansion for Jebel Ali

DP World and chemical distributor Petrochem Middle East have signed a 30-year lease agreement that expands its business in the region. Petrochem Middle East will invest between USD80 million to USD90 million in developing a chemical terminal on Quay 7, adjacent to the dedicated chemical handling berth within Jebel Ali Port.

The agreement was signed by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Yogesh Mehta, CEO, Petrochem Middle East, in the presence of Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World – UAE Region and Jafza.