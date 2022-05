Cant wait to see the parody of Georgia candidate Herschel Walker .

When asked about solutions to gun violence this was his answer.

“what about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women, that’s looking at their social media? What about doing that, looking into things like that, and we can stop that that way?”

That is type type of outright mental stupidity that GOP voters want to vote into office ?

