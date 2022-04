It is down right bizarre sometimes. I had my insurance pay for one of my drugs and my co-pay was $145. I balked and refused to pay that. I went on line and found a coupon. Returned and requested the coupon be used. I paid $35 for the same bottle of pills, exactly the same. The meds come from India and I bet the drug company made $30 on that sale versus $140. Some hanky-panky bs going on……

