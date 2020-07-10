93 Local Companies Recognised at The 9th “Consumer Caring Scheme” and Emerged Stronger

Customer-Centricity Becoming More Important in Times of Adversity

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 July 2020 – Creating a seamless, consistent customer experience across physical & digital space is more important than ever as online shopping prevails. Recognising local organisations which demonstrate excellence in consumer care, the 9thGS1 Hong Kong’s “Consumer Caring Scheme” awarded 93 local enterprises for delivering their service promise. A total of 46 companies won the “Consumer Caring 5 years+” and “5 years” Award, showing their commitment to consumer care for 5 years or more in a row.

Consumers’ online spending has become all time high today. As companies are placing greater emphasis in expanding their omni-channel offerings, they are also striving to meet or even exceed their service promise for convenience, value and experience. According to the survey report “Tapping Into Smart Retail” jointly published by GS1 HK and KPMG, 45 percent of C-level executives rank strengthening the customer journey as the top priority, showing that businesses are betting on better user experience as a way to retain customers, especially those from online, who are price sensitive and have an ever-increasing choice of e-commerce providers.

“As more consumers are shopping across multiple channels, commerce can mean everything from a store, a smart kiosk, a website to an app, which has made it more difficult for companies to maintain consistency and fulfilling customers’ demands. Only by continuous improvement in operation efficiency and fulfilling commitment by delivering excellent services, can a company differentiate itself from today’s cut-throat business environment.” said Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong.

Consumer Caring Companies are those which can keep their pledge to offering the finest customer journey. Judged based on seven core consumer caring values, including consumer care, sincerity, commitment, product quality and safety assurance, service quality, understanding consumer behaviours and caring for employees, the winners are evaluated through on-site visits and consumer survey, in accordance to the internationally-acclaimed scorecard based on the Efficient Consumer Response (ECR). This year’s winners have all showed the effective use of international standards, information technology, and the optimisation of operation management to improve business processes to enhance consumer satisfaction. (Please refer to the Appendix for details)





“Congratulations to the winners who have successfully uphold the motto of ‘consumers first’, they are all role models of the industries in driving product and service enhancement, bringing benefits to both brands and consumers,” said Anna. “No matter what channels your business use to engage customers, exceptional customer experience always champions in the end.”

For details, please refer to our website: https://www.gs1hk.org/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme/overview.

Appendix

List of recognised companies of Consumer Caring Scheme 2019

(in alphabetical order by brand or company name)

5 years + Awards 1 3M Hong Kong Ltd 20 Linson Global Seafood Trading Ltd 2 AQ Bio Technology Group Ltd 21 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd 3 Autotoll Ltd 22 Memorigin Watch Co Ltd 4 Body-SOS 23 Morita Biotech (HK) Co Ltd 5 Casablanca Hong Kong Ltd 24 Nestlé Hong Kong Ltd 6 Chan Yin Kee Co Ltd 25 Okia Optical Co Ltd 7 Cherry 26 Original Taste Workshop Ltd 8 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited 27 Royal Medic (Holdings) Ltd 9 Chuan Chiong Co Ltd 28 SINOMAX 10 Colgate-Palmolive (H.K.) Ltd 29 Super Star Food Manufactory 11 CR Care Co., Ltd 30 Swipe (HK) Ltd 12 Danny Catering Service Ltd 31 Swire Coca-Cola HK 13 Eu Yan Sang (Hong Kong) Ltd 32 Taste of Asia Group Ltd 14 Forewide Co (Retail) Ltd 33 Tiger Mark (HK) Ginsengs Co Ltd 15 Giormani 34 ToolBox – a Gilman Group Company 16 Harmonic Health Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 35 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd 17 Health Aims Organic Functional Product Specialty Shop 36 Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Co Ltd 18 Hongkong Post 37 Watsons Water 19 Hung Fook Tong Holdings Ltd 5 Years Awards 1 CATALO 6 Tung Chun Soy Sauce and Canned Food Co Ltd 2 FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Ltd – FRISO 7 UA Cinemas 3 Nu Life International (Asia) Ltd 8 YesNutri 4 Nu Skin Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC 9 Yummy House International Ltd 5 Smartech Award Winners (of 2 or more consecutive years) 1 95 International Co Ltd – La Raine 19 Kwok Kam Kee (HK) Ltd 2 Amazing Delights Limited – divine 20 Lee Kum Kee 3 Bonjour Holdings Ltd 21 Life 720 Company Limited – SDTL 4 Chaisentomg Pharmaceutical Factory Ltd 22 Mainland Headwear Holdings Ltd 5 China Resources Vanguard (HK) Co Ltd – U select 23 MaxiPro (Asia) Ltd –

Kakato Premium Pet Food 6 Come In Enterprises Co Ltd – HOMEI 24 Mead Johnson Nutrition (HK) Ltd 7 Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Co Ltd 25 Okian Optical Co Ltd 8 CSL Mobile Limited 26 Pricerite Home Ltd 9 Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited 27 Purepro Water Hong Kong Limited 10 Deco Classic Ltd 28 Tai Wo Tung Medicine Co Ltd 11 eprint Group Ltd 29 The International Medical Co Ltd –

Citracium 12 FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Ltd – OPTIMEL 30 The International Medical Co Ltd –

Ricqles 13 Hair Again 2000 31 UDomain 14 Harbour Cruise — Bauhinia 32 Vitamin Boost Global Ltd. 15 Hong Kong Zihua Pharmaceutical Ltd 33 wishh! 16 Imperial Parking (Hong Kong) Limited 34 Wyeth (Hong Kong) Holding Co Ltd 17 Kai Tak Cruise Terminal (managed and operated by Worldwide Cruise Terminals) 35 You Beauty 18 KIWI HOUSE 36 Zhong An Ya (HK) Trading Ltd – U100 New Awardees 1 Baa Baa Sheep Laundry 7 KOPEN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. — OMMI CARE 2 Casa Republic (International) Limited – ITALO MODA 8 Man Shun Cheong Enterprises Ltd 3 DSG Energy Ltd 9 Opal Cosmetics (Hong Kong) Limited 4 farmfresh330 10 Prime-Living Limited 5 Imperial Enterprises Holdings Limited 11 Reckitt Benckiser Hong Kong Limited 6 In Heart Employment Agency Limited

