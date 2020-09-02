A-City Launches Its New Brand Concept in an Event Featuring the Beauty of Smart Living

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 September 2020 – On 18 August 2020, A-City Group Limited (“A-City” or “the Company”) launched its new brand concept at an event featuring the beauty of smart living at the Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou. The event was attended by Mr Chen Zhuo Lin, Chairman and President of Agile Group Holdings Limited (“Agile” or “the Group”, Stock code: 3383.HK) , and other senior executives of the Group, as well as Mr Hou Yunchun, Member of the National Committee of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Former Deputy Director-General and Researcher of the Development Research Center of the State Council, and President of the China Enterprises Evaluation Association, Mr Liu Xiuchen, Former Counselor of the State Council, Former Vice President of the Chinese Society of Landscape Architecture, and Landscape Architecture Expert Advisor at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the PRC, as well as over 300 business partners and the media.

As an integral part of the Group’s diverse operations, A-City integrated its business strategy with that of its parent company and revealed its new brand concept and core business at the event. Specifically, it will be committed to creating great space with intelligence and engage in the core business of ecological landscape and intelligent home and decoration in an effort to provide services of ecological habitat and reinforce market position as a leading ecological habitat service provider in the PRC.

Mr Chen Zhuo Lin, Chairman and President of Agile Group Holdings Limited, and other senior management team attended the new brand launch of A-City.

Brand Upgrade after Thirty Years of Development

Over the past three decades, Agile has forged ahead with its development, guided by its commitment to craftsmanship whether as a manufacturer of premium wood furniture or a developer of award-winning real estate projects. Today, it has extended its presence to multiple industries.

As one of Agile’s diversified business, A-City boasts both ancient charm and modern vitality. Its subsidiary, Zhongshan Shixing Decoration Co., Ltd, is based in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, which is also the birthplace of Agile Group and its philosophy of craftsmanship. Inheriting the craftsmanship of Agile and embracing the modern concept of smart living, A-City not only serves its parent company but established long-term partnerships with 22 of the top 30 real estate developers in China as of 31 December 2019.

Mr Chen Zhongqi, Vice President of Agile and Chairman of A-City, noted, “Through engaging itself in ecological landscape and intelligent home and decoration, A-City has become a fast-growing company featuring an asset-light model and advanced technologies. Considering its core business and new philosophy, the company has upgraded its brand to honor its commitment to craftsmanship and refresh its brand strategy and image.”

Business Evolution with a Focus on Living Experience

Mr Chen Lulin, President of A-City, used three keywords–inheritance, evolution, and development to describe the company’s new brand concept.

Following the Group’s pursuit of craftsmanship, A-City has evolved its business with a continuous focus on changes in people’s living experience. Its position has shifted from merely a furniture manufacturer to a provider of one-stop intelligent home and decoration services covering residential property and non-residential property decoration, and home furnishing products manufacturing. Its business has expanded from design consultation, construction and home furnishing products manufacturing to interior and exterior decoration, falling into two main categories–ecological landscape and intelligent home and decoration. During the course, A-City has developed the ability to serve every link of both industries’ chains with its own philosophy.

In particular, A-City provides comprehensive ecological landscape solutions covering landscape design, construction, and maintenance under ecological landscaping services (landscape architecture, ecological and municipal environment improvement and landscape maintenance). It also offers one-stop services ranging from design consultation and building decoration to smart furniture manufacturing under intelligent home and decoration services (residential property decoration, non-residential property decoration and home furnishing products).

Housing Revolution Driven by Technological Innovation and R&D

As its two major business lines grow stronger and became more integrated, A-City has managed to create an eco-friendly living experience and won several well-known awards, such as the Kinpan Award, the Yuanye Award, and the Idea-King Award.

In terms of intelligent home and decoration, A-City is a pioneer of the assembly of prefabricated decoration units. The eco-friendly, safe, efficient, and water-free approach brings greater quality and efficiency yet causes much less secondary pollution compared with the traditional one. This new approach has so far been adopted in residential property, hotels, and long-term rental apartments and will be in hospitals and senior care facilities in the future. Its B2B2C model and customization system make it possible for its customers to enjoy quality products, efficient services, and customized design.

In terms of ecological landscape, A-City boasts powerful techniques in mangrove ecosystem restoration, ecological management of water environment, and rain garden technology based on sponge city standards. At the exhibition areas of the Rain Garden project and the Mangrove ecological restoration project, a video was played to show how the four filtration systems (permeable pavement, plant planning, benthic stocking, and sediment optimization) help absorb and purify the pollutants carried by the rain runoff so that the rain runoff will gradually seep into the soil, forming an ecological cycle. In the Mangrove Ecosystem Restoration Project Exhibition Area, the participants witnessed the use of a patented ecological restoration technology that had been used in the Dayawan Mangrove Urban Wetland Park, a national 4A tourist attraction in Huizhou, Guangdong Province and a series of other urban ecological projects. These projects set great examples for the restoration and protection of ecological resources in mangrove wetlands to achieve sustainability and showcased A-City’s technological strength in providing ecological habitat services.

As of 31 December 2019, A-City’s business has established presence in 119 cities in China. It has become a prominent ecological habitat service provider and a leader in the ever-growing landscape industry and building decoration industry.

“Going forward, A-City will continue to devote itself to the development of core technology, equip itself with Internet and BIM technology and other modern technologies. We will enhance our R&D departments’ cooperation with universities and research institutes in order to improve our one-stop solution spanning the entire industrial chain. Our company seeks to explore innovation-driven models and breathe new life into the industry. The company will stay true to its philosophy of creating a smart and beautiful living space and make living a green life a reality,” according to Mr Chen Lulin, President of A-City.