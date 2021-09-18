Abu Dhabi eases Covid curbs for passengers

Arabian Post Staff

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic has approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases, effective Sunday, 19 September 2021. Positive cases must still wear a wristband.

The decision follows implementation of enhanced precautionary measures.

The committee has approved continued strict adherence to home quarantine procedures and required testing schedules based on personal responsibility, as well as monitoring by healthcare systems to ensure compliance with precautionary measures. Violators will be reported to the Attorney-General.

The committee urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.

The committee also updated the entry procedure to Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE, and has approved the cancellation of Covid-19 testing requirements to enter.

The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19 infection rate in the emirate of 0.2 per cent of total tests and the activation of the green pass system to enter some public places.

The committee will continue to monitor infection rates and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.