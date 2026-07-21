Abu Dhabi Global Market has recognised Tether Gold as an accepted spot commodity, allowing authorised financial firms to offer clients exposure to bullion without requiring anyone to lift, polish or meaningfully understand a gold bar.

The designation brings XAU₮, the gold-backed token issued by Tether’s commodities business, inside ADGM’s regulated spot commodities framework. Firms operating in the international financial centre may now provide services involving the asset, provided they possess the necessary permissions, compliance systems and sufficiently serious expressions for meetings about blockchain.

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Each full XAU₮ token represents one fine troy ounce of physical gold allocated from a London Good Delivery bar. The metal is stored in Switzerland, while the token can move across blockchain networks, enabling investors to transport the economic value of gold globally without attracting the attention usually caused by wheeling an armoured trolley through airport security.

The approval confirms that humanity has successfully spent several thousand years developing digital technology so that it can return to owning shiny metal.

Tether chief executive Paolo Ardoino described the recognition as an important step for tokenised real-world assets and regulated digital finance in the Middle East. Market participants welcomed the development by immediately preparing presentation slides showing a gold bar dissolving into glowing hexadecimal numbers.

Under the arrangement, the token is not being classified as a loose internet promise accompanied by a rocket emoji. It is being treated as a commodity-linked instrument whose underlying gold is identifiable by serial number, purity and weight. Holders may also redeem tokens for physical metal under applicable conditions, although the process is expected to involve more documentation than simply turning up in Switzerland with a password and an empty suitcase.

ADGM has stressed that firms must secure regulatory approval before offering services connected to accepted spot commodities. Recognition of the asset does not provide automatic permission for every entrepreneur with a laptop, a blazer and the word “Web3” in a biography to begin operating a digital bullion exchange from a hotel lobby.

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The move expands Tether’s presence in Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem. Its dollar-linked USD₮ token had already gained recognition as an accepted fiat-referenced token for use on several blockchain networks, allowing the company to cover both sides of the modern investor’s emotional cycle: confidence in the dollar and immediate preparation for its collapse.

Tether Gold held more than 707,747 fine troy ounces of physical gold at the end of March, with the reserves valued at about $3.3 billion. The volume had risen 36 per cent during the first quarter as investors confronted geopolitical tension, inflation worries and the persistent suspicion that central bankers might once again announce something reassuring.

Demand for tokenised real-world assets has also expanded sharply. Their distributed value has climbed above $31 billion from roughly $6.6 billion a year earlier, indicating that financial markets are eager to place traditional assets on blockchains where they can enjoy the efficiency of instant settlement and the timeless pleasure of forgetting a private key.

Gold-backed tokens aim to combine the scarcity and perceived safety of bullion with the portability of digital assets. Traditional gold ownership has long presented logistical difficulties, including storage costs, insurance and the awkwardness of paying a restaurant bill by shaving several grams from a bar. Tokenisation promises to address these problems while introducing new ones involving wallets, smart contracts and conversations with relatives who believe every cryptocurrency is Bitcoin.

ADGM’s wider digital-asset regime covers virtual assets, fiat-referenced tokens, digital securities, derivatives and investment funds. Licensed operators face requirements involving market surveillance, governance, custody, transaction monitoring and financial-crime controls, all designed to ensure innovation proceeds responsibly and criminals are forced to complete the same onboarding questionnaire three times.

Arvind Ramamurthy, ADGM’s chief market development officer, said the addition of XAU₮ broadened the products available to regulated firms and supported Abu Dhabi’s growing financial ecosystem. Industry executives interpreted the announcement as evidence that tokenisation is moving from experimental projects towards institutional use, where every disruptive idea is placed inside a committee structure and issued with a risk officer.

For investors, the appeal lies in acquiring exposure to specific physical gold while retaining the ability to transfer the token on-chain. The product is available on blockchain networks including Ethereum and Tron, giving gold the speed and global reach it previously lacked during its thousands of years as one of the world’s most liquid assets.

Also published on Medium.

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