Abu Dhabi real estate deals worth AED 71b in ’21

The Department of Municipalities and Transport announced that the UAE capital registered outstanding real estate figures in 2021 with 14,958 transactions, tallying to a total value of 71.5 billion dirhams, reflecting the ongoing sustainable development and attractiveness of real estate investments in Abu Dhabi.

As per the Department’s real estate trading indices, the emirate’s real estate sector recorded

7,262 sales transactions worth 18.2 billion dirhams and 7,696 mortgage transactions worth 53.3

billion dirhams.

With 4.1 billion dirhams in real estate transactions, Yas Island topped the list, followed by Al

Reem Island in second place with 3.2 billion dirhams. With 2.5 billion dirhams, Saadiyat Island

came in third, the Forest Belt Al Jarf project came in fourth with 1.1 billion dirhams, and Khalifa

City came in fifth with 915 million dirhams.

