Ackenting Group Moves To Digitalise Its Data Amid COVID-19

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 April 2021 – Ackenting Group has announced its plans to digitalise its accounting data in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means having access to data source for employees to do their work without having to sight physical documents and compromise their performance. With the current travel restrictions, this technological solution also solves cross border consultations for its clients.

The COVID-19 crisis has also resulted in various local businesses looking to switch to more cost-efficient service providers. With Ackenting Group’s position as a mid-tier audit firm, it is able to cater to the changing market and provide cost-effective accounting services in Singapore. The onboarding of these new clients and the work from home arrangement have shaken up the way Ackenting Group operates, necessitating the integration of technology into all aspect of the company’s operations. With the pandemic pushing business consultations online, the digitalisation of Ackenting Group’s data facilitates easy sharing of documents during client meetings.

Focusing on employee welfare is part of the firm’s greater efforts to address another challenge it faces: the high turnover rate in the industry. Beyond providing digital convenience and accessibility for employees to carry out their work, Ackenting Group has also implemented various policies to retain its talents. By introducing a more work-life balance working environment and reduction in its staff’s project portfolio, the firm is looking at a 30% reduction in staff overtime. The company is also working to reward them with performance incentives and staff remuneration package that are 10-20% higher than its peers in the industry.

As numerous businesses look to embrace technology, Ackenting Group hopes its digitalisation strategy will complement its strong employee welfare policies to further develop the company’s brand in Asia. Currently, the firm has a team of over 20 professionals to provide one-stop corporate solutions including audit, bookkeeping, tax and company incorporation services. Over the years, they have achieved numerous awards, such as the Singapore Top 500 Enterprises Award 2019, and expanded their client portfolio to more than 1,000 brands.

For more information, please visit https://www.ag-singapore.com/