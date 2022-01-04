ADH acquires a quarter of Al Qudra Holdings

Arabian Post Staff

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH) has announced the acquisition of 25.24% shareholding in Al Qudra Holding, as part of its AED8 billion strategic investment plan across various key-sectors in the UAE.

Al Qudra Holding is an Abu Dhabi-based private joint stock company which has grown significantly by focusing on sustainable development in the region and creating value by investing in fundamental growth sectors.

Alpha Dhabi Holding has declared an intent to consolidate its position as a considerable contributor to the economy of the UAE in full alignment with the nation’s ‘Projects of the 50’ series of initiatives and will maintain its status as the ideal destination for talent and investors and has allocated the budget of AED8 billion for investments in promising sectors inside and outside the UAE.

ADH has built an AED8 billion investment fund to boost its portfolio by developing, acquiring and investing in companies that reflect our own commitment to both customers and shareholders

Last month, Al Qudra Holding completed the acquisition of Tamouh Investments from International Holding Company with consideration of mandatory convertible bonds worth AED2.244 billion, which will be converted into issued share capital of AI Qudra.

