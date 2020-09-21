AIA Singapore creates up to 500 new career opportunities for fresh graduates and mid-career switchers impacted by COVID-19

AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 will provide eligible candidates with comprehensive financial services training as well as vital financial support whilst undertaking the programme

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 September 2020 – AIA Singapore today announced the creation of up to 500 new career opportunities, in-depth training and financial support aimed at fresh graduates and mid-career switchers, amid ongoing economic uncertainty and increasing unemployment as a result of COVID-19. AIA’s Financial Career Scheme 2020 is a reinforcement of the continued efforts by the government of Singapore to create and sustain job opportunities for Singaporeans, as the number of retrenchments more than doubled in the second quarter of this year[1].

Ms Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, “At a time when so many are impacted by retrenchment or are struggling to find jobs, it is vital that we support Singaporeans and permanent residents by creating sustainable and long-term career opportunities.

“The AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 equips individuals with the skills and necessary financial knowledge to pursue a new career path in the financial services industry. By sharing our expertise and industry knowledge, candidates will embark on fulfilling and successful careers, contributing to Singapore’s economic future well beyond COVID-19,” she said.

A strategic collaboration between AIA Singapore Private Limited (inclusive of its wholly-owned subsidiary, AIA Financial Advisers Private Limited) and AIA Group’s flagship asset management company, AIA Investment Management Private Limited (AIAIM), the AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 aims to provide support to individuals seeking careers in Singapore’s financial services sector. Eligible candidates will undertake soft and technical skills training to enhance their industry employability, as well as receive financial support to sustain them whilst enrolled in the programme. Financial support will be provided to qualifying individuals across six financial allowance schemes, ranging from S$2,000 — S$5,000 per month[2], with a bonus earned upon successful completion of certain training modules.

“The programme is designed to equip candidates with sound financial and investment knowledge, which will enhance their employability as well as better serve the long-term needs of their clients.” said Mr Cheong Poh Kin, Chief Executive Officer of AIAIM.

Suitable candidates who meet AIA’s requirements will be enrolled progressively over a period from 15 September 2020 to 31 March 2021, where successful individuals will receive structured training over an initial 10-month period leading to three certifications comprising:

1. Associate Financial Planner (AFPCM) / Associate Financial Consultant (AFC) certification, as part of the AIA Premier[3] Programme.

2. Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) Level 1 certification.

3. Foundation Investment Certification accreditation by AIAIM.

After the initial 10-month period, further training programmes will be offered over the total two-year period based on individual candidate preferences and development needs.

In addition, all successful candidates enrolled in the programme will be assigned a mentor who will partner and guide them toward successful completion of the programme and potentially a rewarding career with AIA Singapore or AIA Financial Advisers as an AIA Premier Consultant.

For six consecutive years, the AIA Group has achieved the largest number of MDRT members becoming the only multinational company in the world to have done so. We also maintained our market leadership in agency distribution for six consecutive years, with the largest number of MDRT registered members in Singapore. Internationally recognised as the standard of excellence in life insurance and financial services, AIA’s agency force represents the industry pinnacle in professional knowledge, ethical conduct and outstanding client service. AIA Singapore is also the Winner of The Insurance & Risk Management Sector of the Singapore’s 100 leading graduate employers in 2019/2020 for three consecutive years.

Interested candidates can contact us via this link and we will be in touch to share more about the AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020, and how to build a rewarding career with AIA Singapore or AIA Financial Advisers: https://www.aia.com.sg/en/about-aia/careers/not-just-another-job.html



[1]https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/manpower/singapore-sees-worst-ever-quarterly-fall-in-employment-in-q2-as-retrenchments [2] Financial allowance is subject to terms and conditions and meeting certain sales validation. [3] AIA Premier is a structured programme with a comprehensive training and support system to groom new AIA Financial Services Consultants to achieve Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) within 2 years.



About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific — wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[4], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR[5], New Zealand, a 99 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$291 billion as of 30 June 2020.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than 36 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).







[4]Hong Kong SAR refers to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region [5]Macau SAR refers to Macau Special Administrative Region



About AIA Investment Management Private Limited

AIA Investment Management Private Limited (AIAIM) was incorporated in Singapore in 2016 as the hub for regional investment management and central trading for AIA. AIAIM holds a Capital Markets Services Licence for Fund Management, and Dealing in Capital Markets Products from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. As of 30 June 2020, AIAIM manages around US$118.2 bn across asset classes and has 111 employees. Since incorporation, AIAIM has built specialist teams to supporting and manage asset classes across geographies, having strong research capabilities in Equities, Fixed Income and Alternative Investments. AIAIM solely caters to AIA and dedicate its investment resources to manage the assets of AIA.