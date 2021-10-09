AIA Singapore to host its online health and wellness event with Tottenham Hotspur players

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 October 2021 – AIA Singapore today announced the headliner for the second AIA Live in Singapore 2021 event. On Thursday, 21 October 2021, fans in Singapore will be invited to join the stars of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club for an exclusive session on how to live healthier, longer, better lives together in fun and unexpected ways.

As the global principal partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, AIA has been engaging communities through football and healthy living. With active participation in sports, AIA seeks to promote the values of teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship to positively impact people’s lives.

Ms Melita Teo, Chief Customer and Digital Officer of AIA Singapore, says, “To keep active and stay positive are two key ingredients AIA believes will lead individuals and families towards healthier, longer, better lives. Our AIA Live event series ethos is to encourage our customers and the community to embrace new norms and adopt healthier lifestyle habits, especially during a time of great stress and uncertainty. We are grateful for the continuing support of our partners and ambassadors who share a similar mission in inspiring more people to take charge of their health and future.”

AIA Live in Singapore 2021: Game On with Spurs

This October, join a star-studded line-up of players for an hour-long virtual event focusing on the theme of mental wellbeing. With the help of local influencer Amanda Chaang and Singapore Premier League side Young Lions, the Tottenham Hotspur footballers will be taking on AIA Singapore’s challenge of football drills.

The event will be filmed at Hotspur Way in London, with a delayed telecast exclusively for Singapore the same week on Thursday, 21 October 2021, 5.00pm to 6.30pm (SGT).

Fans will also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have their questions answered by Son Heung-Min Ben Davies, Joe Rodon and Oliver Skipp during the event on how they have been managing their mental health professionally and personally. In doing so, they hope to share tips on the little changes that everyone – whether a football player or not – can make to strengthen mental resilience and improve overall health.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min added, “It is an honour to play a vital role in encouraging people to live healthier lifestyles through sports. We are grateful for the opportunity to inspire great positivity among our fans and supporters in Singapore through this series with AIA. Let’s set new health goals and keep moving forward together.”

To register for the event, stand a chance to have your questions answered by the stars of Tottenham Hotspur and win exclusive signed merchandise, please visit: http://bit.ly/GameOnWithSpurs.

Question submission will close on 10 October 2021, (2359hrs) and the last day of event registration is 19 October 2021, (2359hrs).

Live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives all month long this October

‘AIA Live in Singapore: Game On with Spurs’ event is part of a wider ‘AIA Live’ series to provide Singaporeans exclusive access to events with local influencers and global stars, helping them to live healthier, longer, better lives.

AIA Live in Singapore kicked off on Thursday, 7 October, 5.00pm-6.00pm SGT, with a Tai Chi masterclass hosted by local influencers Benjamin Kheng and Andrew Marko, with special guest appearance from AIA Global Ambassador David Beckham. In addition to learning this age-old Chinese martial art together to sharpen focus and build emotional resilience, fans had the opportunity to have their questions answered by David Beckham on how he keeps himself healthy and happy in challenging times. For event highlights, please visit: https://bit.ly/TaiChiWithDB.

Aside from the AIA Live in Singapore 2021 series, the leading life insurer will also be hosting Live 10.10 with Vitality – a specially curated day of 10 activities on 10 October 2021 to help individuals and families in Singapore Move, Unwind and Flourish with Vitality. Check out the full list of events and register here: https://bit.ly/Live1010WithVitality.

Follow AIA Singapore on Facebook (@Singapore.AIA) and Instagram (@AIASingapore) to stay up-to-date on all upcoming AIA Singapore and AIA Vitality events.

Background of AIA Live

AIA Live was first introduced in 2020 as a regional online health and wellness event spanning 13 markets. The first event was headlined by AIA’s Global Ambassador David Beckham and featured more than 30 unique sessions, delivering health and wellness content and light-hearted moments of music and comedy around the key themes of mental wellbeing, exercise, activity and rest, nutrition, and personal growth. The second installment of AIA Live in 2021 will be expanded to include more regional and local sessions to keep everyone motivated on their health journey throughout the year.

Background on AIA’s partnership with Tottenham Hotspur

AIA has partnered with Tottenham Hotspur and is the Global Principal Partner of the football club since 2013. This long-term partnership encapsulates their longstanding commitment to being deeply engaged in people’s lives and recognises the vital role that active participation in sport plays in promoting healthier, longer, better lives. AIA believes that football teaches young people the value of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship, and as such, has a positive impact that extends well beyond the playing field.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$330 billion as of 30 June 2021.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 39 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).

Notes:

1. Hong Kong SAR refers to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

2. Macau SAR refers to Macau Special Administrative Region.

#AIA