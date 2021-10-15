AkzoNobel Gives Peace-of-Mind to Parents with the new Dulux Wash & Wear Anti-Viral Interior Paint

With washable, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral functions in one product, AkzoNobel aims to help parents sleep better at night

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 October 2021 – AkzoNobel announces the launch of its new Dulux Wash & Wear Anti-Viral paint today. The new range adds to Dulux’s existing interior washable paint portfolio as an improved variation of the Wash & Wear range that comes with the proprietary KidProof+ Technology, and an added layer of anti-viral protection from the Silver Ion Technology™. The Wash & Wear Anti-Viral paint will be available for purchase at all leading paint stores across the country from October 18 onwards.

The world has been spending considerably more time in their own houses, and Singapore is no exception. As a “man’s home is his castle”, and in the current pandemic climate, it is expected that many consumers have become more mindful of cleanliness and hygiene, especially so for parents with young children. Beyond commonly used items such as tables, doorknobs, remote controls, and cushions, viruses and bacteria are also often present on inconspicuous places such as the walls. With the introduction of Dulux Wash and Wear Anti-Viral’s new proposition, the added protection against viruses provides for a safer environment, enabling parents to have less worries and sleep better at night.

Powered by Silver Ion Technology™, the Wash and Wear Anti-Viral comes with an added benefit of anti-virus property that helps to effectively work against certain viruses such as the human coronavirus NL-63 virus1. In addition to the anti-viral properties, its KidProof+ Technology offers a higher level of protection against tough stains and helps make cleaning common household stains on walls easy as it delays stains from penetrating further into the paint film, while aiding to inhibit growth of bacteria2 on walls.

“At AkzoNobel, we are constantly on the lookout for technologies to push the boundaries in safeguarding spaces and enhancing lives through paint. As the importance of health and wellness gains traction in a post-pandemic world, I am proud that our new Dulux Wash & Wear Anti-Viral can support that vision by protecting our consumers starting from the four walls of their homes,” shares David Teng, Commercial Director SEAP at AkzoNobel Decorative Paints.

The new Dulux Wash & Wear Anti-Viral paint is a new product proposition that provides two-pronged peace-of-mind for parents. The Wash & Wear proposition continues to reinforce children’s creativity and fun activities without the worry of leaving unsightly stains. And now the new added value helps to actively protect the whole family against unseen viruses and bacteria.

Dulux Wash & Wear Anti-Viral range comes with ColourguardTM Technology, which helps walls to remain vibrant for longer. There are more than 2,000 colour options to choose from. Visit www.dulux.com.sg for more product information and colour inspiration.





1 Anti-virus performance * Effective against human coronavirus NL-63 (99% efficacy) – with 30 min of exposure on the painted surface (based on certificate of analysis issued by IMSL UK) * This is NOT tested for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) * Virus and bacteria can also spread through other external/Internal surfaces.

2 Anti-bacteria performance * Dulux EasyClean has been tested against 6 types of bacteria as per TUV-JIS Z 2801 test method. Dulux EasyClean sample was found to meet the anti-bacterial performance requirements for the following set of bacteria: – Pseudomonas aeruginosa (ATCC 9027) – Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 6538P) – Bacillus subtilis (ATC 6633) – Salmonella typhimurium (ATCC 14028) – MRSA (NCTC 12493) – Escherichia coli (ATCC 8739)



