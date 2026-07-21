Al Ansari Financial Services has expanded its Western Union partnership across Bahrain and Kuwait, allowing customers to send money to more than 200 countries and territories while spending even less time wondering where their salary went.

The agreements connect Western Union’s global transfer network with Bahrain Financing Company in Bahrain and Bahrain Exchange Company in Kuwait, both subsidiaries of the Dubai-listed financial services group. Executives said the arrangement would offer faster transactions, stronger digital capabilities and wider access, three benefits traditionally welcomed by customers before they see the exchange rate.

The expansion gives Al Ansari Financial Services a broader position in the Gulf’s cross-border payments market, where millions of workers regularly transfer part of their earnings to families abroad. The sector has developed into one of the region’s most dependable economic rituals: salaries arrive, rents depart and whatever survives is immediately dispatched overseas.

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Customers in Bahrain and Kuwait will gain access to Western Union’s international services through established local brands, combining global reach with the comforting experience of taking a queue number and staring at an electronic display that appears personally opposed to progress.

The partnership reflects rising competition among exchange houses, banks, financial technology platforms and mobile wallets. Each promises to make international transfers simpler, faster and more transparent, usually through an application requiring a password, a verification code, facial recognition and the maiden name of a customer’s first landlord.

Al Ansari Financial Services describes itself as the Gulf’s largest non-bank financial institution. Its operations include exchange services, remittances, digital wallets and payment solutions, placing it at the centre of a market built around moving money across borders before inflation, school fees or an unexpected vehicle repair can intercept it.

Western Union’s network covers hundreds of thousands of physical locations worldwide. The company also offers digital transfers, bank deposits, mobile-wallet payments and cash collection, ensuring recipients can obtain funds through almost every known channel except politely asking the sender to keep the money for themselves.

The new agreements strengthen the group’s presence beyond the UAE and support its wider Gulf expansion. Bahrain Financing Company provides exchange and remittance services in Bahrain, while Bahrain Exchange Company operates in Kuwait. Their customers will now be connected more directly to Western Union’s worldwide infrastructure, creating what executives call a seamless transfer experience and what families call Tuesday.

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Industry officials expect demand for cross-border payments to remain strong because the Gulf hosts a large expatriate workforce. Remittances help pay for housing, education, healthcare and daily expenses across Asia, Africa and other regions. They also allow relatives to send urgent messages containing the internationally recognised phrase, “The money has not arrived yet.”

Digitalisation is reshaping the business as customers increasingly expect transfers to be completed through mobile applications rather than branch visits. Providers are investing in automated compliance, identity verification, fraud detection and real-time tracking, transforming the traditional remittance slip into a sophisticated digital journey with seventeen opportunities to press “resend code”.

Speed has become a major selling point. Many transactions can reach recipients within minutes, although the exact duration may depend on destination, payment method, local regulations and whether the recipient has gone shopping precisely when the funds become available.

Security remains another priority. Remittance operators face strict anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer requirements, obliging ordinary customers sending modest sums home to provide enough documentation to suggest they are applying to manage the central bank.

The sector must also compete on fees and foreign-exchange margins. Digital-first companies advertise lower costs, while established providers emphasise branch access, trusted brands and extensive payout networks. Consumers, meanwhile, continue the scientific practice of comparing three applications, misunderstanding all displayed rates and selecting the service whose logo feels most reassuring.

Al Ansari Financial Services has pursued acquisitions, digital products and regional partnerships as part of its growth strategy. The Western Union agreements in Bahrain and Kuwait add distribution strength without requiring customers to learn an entirely new transfer system, a development likely to disappoint consultants preparing a 96-slide presentation titled “Reimagining Remittance Ecosystems”.

The partnerships also highlight the continuing importance of physical branches despite the rise of financial technology. Cash remains central in many markets, particularly where recipients have limited access to bank accounts or digital wallets. Branch employees therefore retain the essential role of confirming that “Philippines” is indeed the destination country and not the customer’s answer to every question on the form.