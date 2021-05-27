logo
Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal

RIYADH: Salem Al-Dawsari, the Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal winger, has sent a message of congratulations to former club Villarreal after the Spanish team on Wednesday claimed the Europa League trophy by beating Manchester United on penalties. Villarreal won the first trophy in their history after a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time produced a dramatic shootout which saw Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s spot-kick miss hand the silverware to Unai Emery’s team. Al-Dawsari spent a loan period at Villarreal prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

