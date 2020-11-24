Amazon Singapore Previews Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals

Shop and save even more holiday deals this Black Friday on November 27 through Cyber Monday on November 30, as Amazon releases thousands of deals with deep discounts and extra savings on a wide selection of products including top trending gifts, most-loved holiday presents, and much more

Customers can secure buzzworthy gifts and trending products across toys, baby, beauty, home, electronics and grocery, support small businesses and find deals on brands including Braun, Estee Lauder, Instant Pot, Ju.Ju.Be, LEGO, Marvel, Philips, SKII and more

For every order above S$50 spent on items purchased from the Children’s Wishing Well’s Gift Guides, Amazon.sg will pledge a donation of S$5 to nonprofit organisation Children’s Wishing Well to support underprivileged children this holiday season

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – For customers who still have gifts to check off the list, Amazon Singapore is continuing its season of holiday savings with thousands of amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and low prices on top gifts from November 27 (Black Friday) through November 30 (Cyber Monday), on Amazon.sg and the Amazon Shopping App. New this holiday season, customers can enjoy extra savings with coupons on select products from brands and Amazon.sg gift cards promotions. For more information, visit: Amazon.sg/blackfriday and Amazon.sg/cybermonday

With thousands of deals ranging from new gadgets and electronics, top 100 toys, must-have home and kitchen items, beauty favourites, and more, customers will find a wide selection of deals to secure before they sell out. Customers can also shop from local brands and support small businesses this holiday season. Plus, with Amazon’s extended returns window, customers can shop with confidence knowing that thousands of items shipped now through December 31, 2020 can be returned for free until January 31, 2021.

“Amazon is working hard to make it easy for you to save this holiday season,” says Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “We have thousands of amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across categories, coupons and gift card promotions so customers can enjoy extra savings on their holiday gifts. In addition, Prime members enjoy fast, free delivery on eligible items, so shoppers can spend more time finalising their gift list, and less time worrying about how they’ll get it in time.”

Delivering smiles to those in need, Amazon is expanding its collaboration with Children’s Wishing Well by pledging a donation of S$5 with every order above S$50 spent on products purchased from the Children’s Wishing Well Gift Guides. Amazon.sg will donate a minimum of S$10,000 to Children’s Wishing Well through this initiative to help the charity fundraise for underprivileged children*. This collaboration is in addition to the recently launched Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign, which supports donations to the wishlists of nonprofits including Blessings in a Bag, Children’s Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), The Food Bank Singapore, Singapore Children’s Society, Singapore Red Cross, and SOSD.

Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals Preview:

The deals included below–and many more–will be available on various dates and times between November 27 (Black Friday) and November 30 (Cyber Monday), while supplies last, at amazon.sg and on the Amazon Shopping App. Get your gift list ready and shop these deals while they last!

Support Small Businesses on Amazon

Save on thousands of Small Business Holiday Deals from now — November 30. Deals include:

Save up to 35% on ToTT Store Kitchen Essentials

Save up to 25% on Kyla Smart Home Devices

Save up to 25% on Far East Flora Floral Bouquets & Floral Decorations

Save up to 25% on KeaBabies Assorted Baby Products

Save up to 20% on Hegen Baby Feeding Products

Baby

Save up to 60% on Ju.Ju.Be Be Packed – Team Toki

Save up to 50% Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle (SCF013/44), Teal, 260ml, 4ct

Save up to 45% on Baby Einstein Rhythm of the Reef Prop Pillow

Save up to 45% on Disney Mickey Mouse Camping with Friends™ Prop Mat

Save up to 40% on Gund Pusheenosaurus Standing With Egg Cotton Candy

Save up to 35% on ciao! Baby Portable High Chair, Navy

Save up to 35% on Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Bottle Feeding Starter Set

Save up to 35% on select Aveeno Baby products

Save up to 30% on Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat, Fairmont

Save up to 30% on Ergobaby Metro Compact City Stroller, Red

Beauty, Health and Personal Care

Save up to 60% on Philips MG7710/15 Multi-Groom Series 7000

Save up to 60% on Sukin Botanical Body Wash, 1L

Save up to 50% on Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush, Black

Save up to 50% on Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 PL5124 IPL

Save up to 50% on OPI Nail Care ProSpa – Nail & Cuticle Oil

Save up to 40% on Panasonic EH-NA98RP605 Premium Hair Dryer with nanoe and Double Mineral, Pink

Save up to 40% on Baylis & Harding Christmas Sets

Save up to 40% on select Nature’s Bounty Vitamins and Supplements

Save up to 35% on select HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga collection

Save up to 30% on Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ USB, Platinum

Save up to 30% on Filorga Medi Cosmetique

Save up to 30% on Philosophy Skincare

Save up to 30% on Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

Save up to 30% on SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

Toys & Games

Save up to 50% on select Marvel Captain America products

Save up to 50% on select Nerf products

Save up to 50% on select My Little Pony products

Save up to 40% on select Play-Doh products

Save up to 40% on Avengers Hero Inventor Kit

Save up to 40% on Board Games, including Junior Monopoly, The Resistance, Splendor, and Unstable Unicorns

Save up to 35% on select LEGO products including Duplo Town Airport and Disney’s Frozen

Save up to 35% on Howlin Howie, Furreal Interactive Plush Toy

Save up to 35% on select Crayola products

Video Games

Save up to 40% on 8Bitdo Bluetooth Controller for Nintendo Switch

Save up to 25% on FIFA 21 on Switch, PlayStation and Xbox

Save up to 25% on Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo Switch

Save up to 20% on RingFit Adventure, Nintendo Switch

Electronics, Wireless and PC

Save up to 50% on select PLANTRONICS products

Save up to 40% on Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM products

Save up to 40% on select Anker products

Save up to 40% on select Microsoft products

Save up to 35% on select Garmin GPS Devices and Smartwatches

Save up to 30% on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Save up to 25% on select Razer Headset products

Save up to 25% on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones, including Bose 700 and QC35

Save up to 25% on ASUS products, including routers and motherboards.

Save up to 25% On Aftershokz Wireless Headphones

Grocery, including Beers, Wines and Spirits

Save up to 45% on Illy Medium Roasted Coffee Beans, 250 g

Save up to 45% on Vita Coco Natural Coconut Water, 330ml

Save up to 40% on Buffalo Trace Bourbon, 700ml

Save up to 35% on Beringer Founder’S Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine, 750ml

Save up to 35% on San Pellegrino Aranciata Can, 330ml, (Pack of 4)

Save up to 35% on Ruffino Prosecco DOC, 750ml

Save up to 35% on Pokka Jasmine Green Tea 300 ml (Pack of 24)

Save up to 30% on SongHe Thai New Crop Rice, 5kg

Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home and Home Improvement

Save up to 60% on select Snailax Massage products

Save up to 40% on select Cocod’or Preserved Real Flower Reed Diffusers

Save up to 30% on Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Save up to 30% on Philips Home Appliances, including Steamers, Rice Cookers and Kettles

Save up to 25% on Instant Pot

Save up to 25% on Muji range including storage boxes, essential oils and stationery

Save up to 25% on Stanley Rogers saucepan set

Save up to 15% on Dyson, including the v10 Fluffy Vacuum cleaner

Pets products

Save up to 55% on Freeze Dried Canine Lamb Formula-14oz

Save up to 35% on K9 Natural Freeze Dried Beef Feast Dog Food, 1.8kg

Other promotions

Get $20 off $60 spend on daily essentials including household cleaners, health and personal care, beauty items

Get $50 off $150 spend on vitamins, sports nutrition, diapers, skincare, make-up and more.

More Ways to Shop This Season

Prime Exclusive Deals: Be a Prime member and enjoy Prime exclusive deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including:

o Save up to 50% on Oral-B Genius 9000 Rechargeable Toothbrush, 1ct, Rosegold

o Save up to 40% on Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z and Galaxy Fold Case

o Save up to 40% on LeapFrog My Own Leaptop, Violet

o Save up to 25% on Faber-Castell PL120100 60-Piece Hexagonal Oil Pastels

o Save up to 20% on LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch™ Match Building Blocks 75956 (500 Pieces)

Holiday Gift Guides: Wrap up your holiday shopping with Amazon’s biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts at amazon.sg.

o Holiday Gift Guide

o Holiday Toy Store

o Top 100 Toys

o Top 100 Board Games

o Children’s Wishing Well Gift Guides

Amazon Coupons: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.sg/Coupons.

Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.sg/Coupons.

Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards offer an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience, providing an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg. From 27-30 November, get a S$5 bonus e-Gift Card when you purchase at least S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single transaction, while stocks last. For more information, please visit amazon.sg/egiftcard on 27-29 November and amazon.sg/giftcardpromo on 30 November.

Enjoy a bonus 20% in Gift Card value when you redeem a S$5, S$10 or S$20 Amazon.sg Gift Card using your GrabReward points from 27-30 November, while stocks last. Please visit amazon.sg/grab on 27 November for more information, terms and conditions apply.

Amazon.sg Gift Cards are now available in our participating retail stores. Consumers can buy Amazon.sg Gift Cards in various bricks-and-mortar retailers, including 7-Eleven from 24 November. Amazon.sg Gift Cards make the perfect gift for any occasion. Designs and denominations vary by retailer.

Bank Promotions with Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards to enjoy greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg.

. Consumers can buy Amazon.sg Gift Cards in various bricks-and-mortar retailers, including 7-Eleven from 24 November. Amazon.sg Gift Cards make the perfect gift for any occasion. Designs and denominations vary by retailer. Bank Promotions with Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards to enjoy greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg.

o From 20-26 November, get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$150 or more on your Mastercard card.

o From 27-29 November, get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card (S$20 if you use a Citibank Mastercard credit card) when you spend S$150 or more on your Citi credit card.

o From 30 November to 5 December, get a S$20 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$150 or more on your DBS/POSB Mastercard card.

The Amazon.sg Gift Card will be added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase, while stocks last. Please visit amazon.sg/mastercard on 20 November, amazon.sg/citi on 27 November and amazon.sg/dbsmc on 30 November for more information, terms and conditions apply.

Give Back This Season

Delivering Smiles: Customers shopping for children’s books and toys as gifts can visit http://amazon.sg/cww to make their purchase and join us in delivering smiles to underprivileged children. Amazon.sg will donate S$5 for every order above S$50 comprising items that are featured in the Children’s Wishing Well Gift Guides.

Customers shopping for children’s books and toys as gifts can visit http://amazon.sg/cww to make their purchase and join us in delivering smiles to underprivileged children. Amazon.sg will donate S$5 for every order above S$50 comprising items that are featured in the Children’s Wishing Well Gift Guides. Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist: It is easy for customers to give back this holiday season on Amazon.sg. While shopping for holiday supplies and gifts for family and friends, customers can support local nonprofit organisations (NPOs) and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist — a depository of items they need the most. Enjoy the same low prices and convenient shopping experience customers have come to expect from Amazon. Singaporeans keen to do good this holiday season can join Amazon’s season of giving by donating through Amazon x Retail for Good Wishlist, where we have a growing list of new NPOs joining the community.

Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options

Fast & Free Domestic and International Delivery: Prime members in Singapore can shop for thousands of Prime-eligible items on Amazon.sg and enjoy fast and free One-Day Delivery for domestic delivery of items. In addition, Prime members can enjoy free standard delivery (7 — 9 business days) on eligible International Store items for orders above S$60.

Prime members in Singapore can shop for thousands of Prime-eligible items on Amazon.sg and enjoy fast and free One-Day Delivery for domestic delivery of items. In addition, Prime members can enjoy free standard delivery (7 — 9 business days) on eligible International Store items for orders above S$60. Ultrafast & Free Grocery Delivery: Prime members in Singapore can also enjoy free, ultra-fast two-hour delivery on tens of thousands of groceries and local favourites via the Amazon Prime Now app. In addition to groceries, Prime members can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, and more available on Prime Now.

Prime members in Singapore can also enjoy free, ultra-fast two-hour delivery on tens of thousands of groceries and local favourites via the Amazon Prime Now app. In addition to groceries, Prime members can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, and more available on Prime Now. Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon.sg knowing that thousands of items shipped are eligible for free and convenient returns and this year’s return window is even longer – items shipped between now and Dec 31, 2020, can be returned until January 31, 2021.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Prime Now on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

