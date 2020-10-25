Ample data, limited speeds: India ranks 131 in global mobile internet speeds | In-depth – Times of India Videos

As per Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, India ranked 131 out of 138 in the global mobile internet speed rankings as of September 2020. India lags behind Pakistan, Nepal and Sri-Lanka in the index. While the average global download speed is 35.26 Mbps, India’s average tops out at 12.07 Mbps. Similarly, average global upload speeds and latency are 11.22 Mbps and 42 ms, while in India these lag at 4.31 Mbps and higher latency of 52 ms.