Aon Announces Singapore Coalition to Help Move the Economy Forward

Coalition to focus on creating a benchmark for how local businesses work, travel and convene in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

This is the third of several regional coalitions that Aon will be rolling out globally

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 September 2020 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced the formation of a coalition of leading Singapore companies to strengthen communities and move toward societal and economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coalition, which recently held its virtual kickoff meeting, consists of key employers from a broad set of sectors focused on re-introducing fundamental aspects of society and the economy: working, traveling and convening. These top Singapore organisations will collaborate to outline a set of guidelines for businesses and communities to help restart the economy safely.

Aon has launched similar coalitions in Chicago and New York and plans to conduct similar efforts in other cities, including London and Tokyo.

“We are deeply committed to the communities we operate in and are excited to bring this important work to Singapore,” said Greg Case, Aon CEO. “We have helped our clients maintain their operations and mitigate risk during the pandemic and believe that we have a responsibility to play a larger role in helping organisations return to the workplace and rebuild economies with confidence and certainty.”

Convened and led by Aon, the coalition will focus on Work, Travel and Convene efforts across leading businesses.

Na Boon Chong, Managing Director & Partner, Human Capital Solutions, Southeast Asia, Aon said, “There is much to gain from a united approach, and we welcome the partnership and sharing of expertise among Singapore companies in navigating the pandemic. We are confident that with our collaborative efforts, we can help local business leaders make better decisions about protecting communities in the short term and rebuilding how we work, travel and convene over the long term.”

Alexis Saussinan, Global Head of Strategic Workforce Planning and Analytics, Merck said, “Bringing together companies across sectors and top leaders across functions in Singapore is a great opportunity to share experiences and co-create new approaches to operate and compete. I look forward to sharing how Merck is shaping our future ways of working and learn from best practices in other companies.”

The coalition will share insights and learnings from its ongoing efforts across industries, sectors and geographies as well as discuss issues related to the current pandemic. This collective knowledge will then be used to create a first-of-its-kind benchmark to develop recommendations and guidelines to build a path forward. Aon expects to publish an initial assessment report in November 2020.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn

Stay up to date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and hear from Aon’s expert advisors in The One Brief.

Sign up for News Alerts here