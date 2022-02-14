Apple Storage Curates a New VIP Storage Experience

First-ever “Mini Storage x Co-working Space x Clubhouse Service” in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 February 2022 – Many people in Hong Kong are facing the problem of limited space as property prices in Hong Kong are sky-high due to the scarcity of land and the sizes are getting smaller. To solve the problem of lack of space, many people choose to rent mini storage to store their belongings, miscellaneous items and even company documents, so as to create more living space for their homes and offices. Recently, Apple Storage Premium, a new brand under Apple Storage, the leader in mini storage, has been launched to create a unique “Mini Storage x Co-working Space x Clubhouse Service” concept in Hong Kong, which can not only meet the needs of general household storage, but also help online shop owners and start-ups to start their own business, store and ship their goods, and save a lot of money.

New Concept – Co-working Space

The Apple Storage Group has always been committed to giving back to the community by actively participating in charity activities. At the same time, we understand that many people in Hong Kong wish to start their businesses or become online shop owners, but the high rent of commercial buildings in Hong Kong has disrupted their plans. This is why the Group has taken the initiative to launch the “Mini Storage x Co-working Space” service, which provides users with a fully-equipped workspace, including multi-functional printing and photocopying services, clerical and computer equipment, recreational areas, self-service beverage areas, free charging service, and a 24-hour smart security system, providing users with a comfortable and safe working environment without the hassle of high rents in commercial buildings, in the hope that this can help our customers succeed in their endeavors.

One-stop Smart Warehouse Management

To help users and companies manage their storage items faster and easier, Apple Storage Group has revolutionized the traditional mini storage framework with its new brand Apple Storage Premium, the first self storage smart management system that allows users to keep an inventory of their storage items at their fingertips, so they can easily manage or adjust their storage items in real-time and improve efficiency.

A Clubhouse-like Service Experience

In order to help customers make the best use of their storage space, Apple Storage has created a revolutionary on-site storage consultancy service. All of the consultants are certified by the Japan Shuno Licensing Association and have professional storage skills, so they can share their experience with customers and provide assistance on the spot. Apple Storage also have a 24-hour customer service hotline to follow up on all kinds of inquiries, acting as a personal assistant to the customers, so that their services can be more personalized and diversified to meet the daily storage needs of our customers, and to provide them with a privileged and heartfelt service experience.

For more information about Apple Storage Premium, please visit www.applestorage.com.hk

About Apple Storage Group

Apple Storage Group was established in 2005 and has over 100 self storage locations throughout Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories. As a well-known mini storage brand in the industry, the Group has been adhering to the principle of “To win your heart – We serve with heart”, aiming to provide safe, quality and secure storage services to our customers, and one-stop storage and moving services to meet different needs of our customers. In addition to a wide range of sizes of self storage, we also have a variety of specialty storage spaces such as bicycle storage, clothing storage, sneaker storage, toy storage and document storage to meet the different needs of our customers, which can greatly improve the living space of your home or office, solve the trouble of lack of space and improve the quality of life.

Apple Storage branches are equipped with 24-hour smart security monitoring, around-the-clock temperature and humidity control, comprehensive fire-fighting equipment, regular staff inspections, pest control and disinfection, recreational areas, packing areas, Wi-Fi and free charging facilities, etc., bringing customers a more secure, comfortable and convenient storage experience.

Over the years, Apple Storage Group has been recognized by various organizations and has received awards and marks from various accreditation bodies such as the “Hong Kong Premier Service Brand”, “HKRMA Quality Service Recognition Scheme”, “Caring Company”, “Hong Kong Awards for Industries: Customer Service”, and “The 10th Hong Kong Outstanding Corporate Citizenship Awards”, which recognize Apple Storage’s contribution to the industry. The Group will continue to introduce more new and improved services and set up more storage locations in different parts of Hong Kong to bring a better and innovative storage experience to the public, enabling customers to easily control their living space and improve their quality of life.

