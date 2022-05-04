Applications now open in Indonesia for British Council IELTS Prize (East Asia) 2022, with incentives supporting students to pursue further study and make their mark

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 4 May 2022 – The British Council Indonesia Foundation in Indonesia is pleased to announce that applications for the British Council IELTS Prize (East Asia) 2022 are being accepted until 15 July 2022. The IELTS Prize is open to students who have applied for undergraduate or postgraduate studies locally or overseas through IELTS scores and will be studying in academic year 2022/23. Three motivated students from Indonesia will receive local prizes totalling IDR144,000,000.

The British Council IELTS Prize encourages applicants to pursue their dreams in any discipline they desire. To enter, applicants must a) hold a minimum band score of 6 in each of the four components of an IELTS test taken with the British Council in East Asia[1] on or after 1 April 2021, and b) intend to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies locally or abroad at degree level in the 2022/23 academic year at a tertiary institution that accepts IELTS as part of its admission requirements. Shortlisting and interviewing will take place starting mid-July 2022. The selection panel will award the IELTS Prize to individuals who show a passion for contributing to society with knowledge and skills they will gain from their studies.

The winners will be invited to share their real-life experiences and stories on IELTS official platforms to inspire more people of their age to pursue new experiences and a better future.

“The British Council IELTS Prize (East Asia) is given to students from diverse backgrounds seeking life-changing opportunities through study” said Steve Adams, Regional Exams Director, East Asia. “As an organisation that offers life-changing opportunities through internationally recognised qualifications, it is our privilege to support these exceptional individuals as they pursue education dreams, expand their understanding of the world, and return with new knowledge, improved confidence and fresh insights to serve their home country.”

Since its launch in 2011, the IELTS Prize has been awarded to 330 IELTS test takers pursuing tertiary education in destinations abroad, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, France and Singapore, in disciplines ranging from Medicine, Engineering, Science, and Business Management to Public Communication, Media, Performance, and many more.

Rachel Sung, the local first prize 2021 winner, currently a MPhil candidate in Multi-Disciplinary Gender Studies in University of Cambridge, UK, notes, “What sets the IELTS Prize apart is that it is designed to support individuals from different backgrounds and subjects of interest. While many other scholarships have specific academic requirements, the IELTS Prize cares more about the backstories of the applicants and awards students not just based on academic merits but also their potential and personal dedication. I believe it is the scholarship most aligned with my personal belief in diversity and inclusivity. Preparing for the IELTS Prize application allowed me to reflect on my past and how it relates to my ambitions while being awarded the prize opened up new opportunities that will shape my future.”

Applications for the British Council IELTS Prize (East Asia) 2022 will close at 17.00 on 15 July 2022. The winners will be announced in August 2022. For more details, please visit 2022 IELTS Prize official website. https://www.ieltsasia.org/ieltsprize

Prize Structure

Local Prizes (For each country) First Prize x 1 IDR90,000,000 Second Prize x 1 IDR36,000,000 Third Prize x 1 IDR18,000,000

[1] Participating East Asian countries/territories include Hong Kong/Macau, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language. Last year we reached over 75 million people directly and 758 million people overall including online, broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934 we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. We receive a 14.5 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.

www.britishcouncil.org

About International English Language Testing System (IELTS)

IELTS is the International English Language Testing System, the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration, with millions of tests taken in the last year. More than 11,000 organizations trust and accept IELTS as a secure, valid and reliable indicator of true-to-life ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation. IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.

Test takers are measured in listening, reading, writing and speaking. All tests are scored on a banded system from 1 (the lowest) through to 9 (the highest band).

