Apply and Secure Singapore Citizenship and Permanent Residency with IASG

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 June 2020 – IASG provides foreigners with accurate advisory and effective immigration solutions in light of the travel and job restrictions implemented to manage the pandemic.





IASG launches a campaign to help foreigners attain PR or attain Singapore Citizen despite the current pandemic.

Handling complexities inherent in applications, IASG adopts a personalised and solutions-driven approach for each case.

Despite the Circuit Breaker restrictions, IASG remains business-as-usual, offering exclusive discounts, free video consultations, and expedited profile analysis and submissions for all clients.

IASG has established itself to be the trusted immigration solutions provider in Singapore. Awarded the ‘Best Immigration Consultancy Firm 2020 — South East Asia’ title by APAC Insider, IASG has been offering unrivalled advice to clients and preparing strong applications for PR, Singapore Citizenship, and business relocation in Singapore since 2014. With in-depth knowledge of Singapore immigration policies and experienced immigration professionals, the consultancy firm aids in the seamless transition of nationalities for foreigners and multiple enterprises looking to invest their future in Singapore.

Secure Livelihood in Singapore with the IASG Package





With the pandemic, millions are bearing the brunt of job losses, increased health risks, and vocational disruptions. Adapting to this new normal is no easy feat, especially with immigration restrictions hindering employability and foreigners from finding security in the form of a home in Singapore.

The ‘Keep Healthy. Keep it Right. Secure Your Approval’ campaign by IASG offers foreigners an opportunity to find their foothold in Singapore, especially during these difficult times. IASG has implemented additional strategies and continues to work closely with government counterparts to accelerate applications with its integrated approach and expedited packages. Striving to stick to its mission of guiding applicants towards their goal of obtaining Singapore Citizenship or Permanent Residency, IASG offers their expertise in making informed decisions.

Read more about the ‘Keep Healthy. Keep it Right. Secure Your Approval’ campaign here.





Empathising with the uncertainties and fears foreigners may be experiencing in the current climate, IASG has now made video consultations available, offering an alternative mode to facilitate applications. Eligible clients who seek the advisory of IASG under its latest campaign also gain access to exclusive privileges — service fee discounts, free video consultation, professional case preparation, and the investment of securing PR or citizenship in Singapore. Time is of the essence now and IASG remains focused on handling all complex immigration issues from a legal and professional standpoint. Encouraging eligible foreigners to apply for Singapore Citizenship and/or Permanent Residency, IASG strategises stand out applications, acting as a key driver for an application’s success.

Read more on why it is now the best time to apply for Singapore PR/Citizenship here.





Enabling Successful Applications





Having worked with thousands of applicants, IASG’s systematic approach handholds you through the entire process with minimal hassle. When you apply for Singapore PR or Citizenship, IASG considers all factors from age and education to family ties and talent, professionally mapping out your Singapore PR and Citizenship application till the end. This is facilitated by the thorough start-to-end process. With stricter health and travel regulations now in place, communication measures have also grown tenfold, ensuring strong error-free documents to expedite your application.

Read what our clients have to say here, and our case by case approach in dealing with unique applicants here.





“We understand how critical attaining PR or Citizenship is for you and your families’ lives. Jobs and dreams of a secured future in Singapore are imperilled.” IASG stays optimistic in its tools, expertise, and speedy operations to succeed in securing citizenship for its clients despite the current restrictions.

[email protected] LLP Media Contact:

Marketing Department: Anatta Lee / [email protected]

General Enquiries: [email protected] / +65 6493 1830

City: Singapore

Country: Singapore

About Immigration @ SG LLP (IASG)

IASG is an immigration consultancy firm in Singapore. The IASG team of Immigration Specialists has guided thousands successfully apply for Singapore Citizenship and Permanent residency by upholding service integrity and actively staying updated on ICA policies and economic shifts. This lends support to the myriad of immigration solutions offered by the firm, such as the provision of instructions and advisory on how to apply for Singapore PR/Citizenship. This enables application matters to be expedited, and in turn, increase prospects of obtaining Singaporean citizenship or residential status.

For more information, please visit the following website: https://www.iasg.com.sg/