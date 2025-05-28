logo
Areal Chain Announces Launch of Layer 1 Blockchain at Crypto Expo Dubai 2025

Crypto Expo Dubai 2025, capturing the attention of global investors, fintech leaders, and institutional players. Built with a clear purpose — to tokenize real-world assets — Areal Chain is introducing a secure and scalable solution that presents a secure and scalable approach to aligning blockchain with the physical economy

Tokenizing real, income-producing assets such as real estate, oil, and hospitality infrastructure, Areal Chain’s Layer 1 protocol shifts the narrative from hype-driven crypto projects to practical blockchain networks regulated by law and utility-based. The solution enables high-throughput smart contract execution and asset-backed coin issuance as the foundational piece for real-world economic products.

Areal Chain’s architecture is designed to link on-chain product innovations to off-chain assets. By utilizing a smart contract framework, developers and institutions are able to create tokenized investment products with a higher level of transparency, compliance, and payment potential.

“Real blockchain impact is only achieved through the intersection of trust and tech,” said Sripriya Kalyanasundaram, CEO of Areal Chain. “We built something secure enough for the enterprise level and steady enough for the long-term investors.”

What differentiates Areal Chain is its unique staking model, where yields are not determined by inflationary tokenomics but instead by actual income coming from the tokenized assets. This introduces an alternative model for on-chain rewards tied to real-world asset performance tied to real business activities involving rental income, energy products, or hospitality earnings.

There was a strong interest from venture funds and asset managers at the Dubai Crypto Expo 2025, with partnerships in place and discussions already taking place with institutional partners focused on regulated asset tokenization and enterprise blockchain implementations across the GCC and Singapore.

“Our Layer 1 is more than just a blockchain — it is the bridge to the future of regulated, asset-backed digital finance,” Mohammad Khan, Brand Leader and Board Member, Areal Chain, added. “We are here to start a change.”

The Areal Chain is launching into the market with a working system, integrations with real assets, a forward-thinking regulatory strategy, and global staking programs, token sales, and B2B onboarding planned for Q3 and Q4 2025.

Discover how Areal Chain is enabling a compliant, asset-backed blockchain future at  www.arealchain.com

