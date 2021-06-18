GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 18 June 2021 – Teledyne e2v Semiconductors (Grenoble) and Safran Electronics & Defense (Valence), are currently launching the CORAIL SiP (System-in-Package) project with a significant state aid from the French government. The CORAIL SiP project was created to accelerate investments in order to boost the new electronic sector for System-in-Package in France.













This collaborative project shows a common desire to quickly position themselves as leaders for SiP capabilities in order to successfully transform factories and build local supply chains. Both companies are complementary and will develop solutions for System-in-Package based on different technologies adapted to the specific needs of their various markets.

The CORAIL SiP project will reach a total amount of 7.5M € for the entire consortium. It includes a contribution of 2.5M € from the French Recovery Plan, that supports innovation and the development in France of highly qualified jobs associated to advanced SiP manufacturing. This collaborative project will be launched in Summer 2021 and will end in 2024. It will accelerate the developments of Teledyne e2v Semiconductors’ new SiP products dedicated to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and also enable the expansion of SiP services throughout the European industry.

The global development of SIPs is a natural evolution of microelectronics. However most suppliers are located in Asia and do not address low and medium volume market’s needs. The CORAIL SiP project will allow both partners to serve such needs for SiP in Europe.

A part of the aid granted to the project is allocated to the upgrade work of the semiconductors assembly and test clean room at Teledyne e2v Semiconductors’ factory near Grenoble in order to accommodate the new SiP assembly capabilities (More info on the following link: https://www.teledyne-e2v.com/news/teledyne-e2v-semiconductors-assembly-and-test-cleanroom-update/).

About Teledyne e2v Semiconductors:

Teledyne e2v offers high-performance, ultra-reliable semiconductor solutions addressing critical functions across the entire signal chain – covering data converters, interface ICs, microprocessors, analog switches, voltage references, digitizers, logic, memory and RF devices. Serving the avionics, industrial, medical, military, scientific and space sectors, the company is recognized as a world leader in the re-engineering and up-screening commercial technologies to deal with the most demanding of application scenarios.

Many of Teledyne e2v’s products are developed through strategic partnerships with leading semiconductor vendors – such as NXP, Everspin and Micron. By working closely with its global client base, the company is able to provide an expansive array of innovative solutions. These span all the way from standard and semi-custom through to fully customized options.

