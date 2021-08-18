Asia’s Largest Tech-Enabled Professional Learning Platform SpeakIn Officially Launches in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 August 2021 – SpeakIn, Asia’s largest tech-enabled professional learning platform, today announced their official launch in Singapore with aspirations to strengthen its leadership roots in the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion will support SpeakIn’s aim to anchor itself in Singapore, paving the way for it to make the city-state its new global headquarters.

Having assessed the Singapore market extensively, SpeakIn hopes to bridge the current prevalent gap in customised learning for professionals and companies alike by providing a one stop, hyper-localised portal for its clientele to make use of its dynamic offerings. Upon subscription, professionals would be able to tap on the experiences of thought leaders regionwide over virtual and interactive sessions. The global professional learning platform aims to expand its platform for career and leadership enhancement learning by granting its clientele access to more than 18,000 leading experts in various industries.

Commenting on the expansion, Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and Managing Partner of SpeakIn said “Now more than ever, is it of prime importance to create an open talent economy and we seek to grant aspiring and existing professionals across organizations access to pioneer, accomplished experts whose expertise span over 500 varying topics.”

“Through SpeakIn, we hope to take one step forward to equip different individuals with personalised opportunities to learn from top thought leaders in various industries and revolutionise learning and leadership, in turn by tapping on the technology rich environment in Singapore. It is of paramount importance to us to assimilate learning and innovation through our platform for the business community to flourish. We are also hopeful to form local partnerships with businesses who prioritise learning and development equally within the region.” she added.

Since its inception, approximately 10% of SpeakIn’s leading experts come from Singapore and have a vast understanding of its clients’ needs from trade associations to Fintech companies, investment banks, technology companies and now pharmaceutical companies. Through SpeakIn, many looking to further their professional abilities can access numerous reputable, trusted and innovative experts from diversified fields in real time for coaching and even 1-to-1 learning. SpeakIn also accommodates passive learning facilities like eLearning, blogs, and podcasts that allow its clientele the flexibility to gain knowledge and industry know-hows as per their own convenience.

