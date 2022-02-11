Astute Property Search Launches Asia Team to Source Properties for investors Eyeing Prime UK Real Estate Assets with Long-Term Potential

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 11 February 2022 – According to leading buying agent, Astute Property Search the potent mix of the COVID-19 pandemic and the slow demise of the Evergrande Group, one of China’s largest development companies, is driving Asia-based UHNWIs to seek property investment assets in the UK, with long term value growth. This has led the property experts to launch a new department that will work specifically with its Asian clientele to support their investment needs.

Since the end of 2021, leading London buying agency, Astute Property Search, has seen a marked increase in Chinese nationals searching for properties that provide genuine investment possibilities, as well as potential future primary or second homes.

Commenting on this trend, Matt Turner, Founder of Astute Property Search, said: “Many of my clients are domestics and British expats, however, we have recently seen a wave of enquiries from Chinese and Hong Kong nationals looking for property with a dual purpose. The first desire is to secure an asset that will deliver a good yield and value growth, whilst also fitting the bill as a future home for their university age dependents or as their primary home should they decide to relocate.”

Since September 2021, Astute Property Search has sourced properties for Asian clients targeting sizeable properties in Greater London & the Home counties, whilst also being attracted by the lifestyle and amenities on offer.

Matt added: “We have sourced properties for those looking for something that isn’t just an asset, but a potential home. The key requirements include being close to good schools, transport connections, green spaces and golf courses, with price points ranging between £750,000 – £3 million. Those sourced at the lower end have been primarily for university age dependents, whilst we have also sourced some prime homes that will be initially rented out, with the future goal of it becoming a primary or secondary residence.”

Astute’s new Asia team will be headed up by Matt Turner and operate in prime central London and the Home Counties.

For further information on Matt Turner or Astute Property Search visit www.astutepropertysearch.co.uk or email: [email protected]

