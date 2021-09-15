Attacks Surge in 1H 2021 as Trend Micro Blocks 41 Billion Cyber Threats

Ransomware remains primary threat as threat actors evolve tactics

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 September 2021 – Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) announced today that it blocked 40.9 billion email threats, malicious files, and malicious URLs for customers in the first half of 2021, a 47% year-on-year increase.

To read the full report “Attacks from All Angles: 2021 Midyear Security Roundup”: https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/hk/security/research-and-analysis/threat-reports/roundup/attacks-from-all-angles-2021-midyear-security-roundup .

Ransomware remained the standout threat in the first half of the year as cyber criminals continued to target big-name victims. Working with third parties to gain access to targeted networks, they used Advanced Persistent Threat tools and techniques to steal and encrypt victims’ data.

The banking industry was disproportionately affected, experiencing a 1,318% year-on-year increase in ransomware attacks in the first half of 2021.

Ransomware was a major threat to global organizations in the first half of 2021, but it was not the only one. Trend Micro’s report also reveals:

Business email compromise (BEC) attacks increased by 4%, potentially as a result of new COVID-19 opportunities for threat actors.

Cryptocurrency miners became the most detected malware, having surged ahead of WannaCry and web shells in recent months.

The Zero Day Initiative detected 770 vulnerabilities, a slight (2%) drop from 1H 2020.

A total of 164 malicious apps related to COVID-19 scams were detected, 54% of which impersonated TikTok.

“The first step towards effectively mitigating cyber risk is understanding the scale, complexity, and specific characteristics of the threat landscape,” said Tony Lee, Head of Consulting at Trend Micro Hong Kong and Macau. “In addition to comprehensive protection against fast-evolving threats like ransomware, phishing and BEC that Trend Micro offers, our biannual roundup reports provide global organizations and stakeholders invaluable insights to help them build a more secure connected world.”

The report’s overall findings highlight the effectiveness of – and increasing need for – a holistic and scalable cybersecurity solution at the enterprise level. As threats continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, enterprise SOC teams will require a platform that can streamline security processes without sacrificing reliability.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.hk

