Avnet and Partners to showcase latest Battery Management Systems and Industrial IoT innovations at South Asia Tech Days 2022

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 April 2021 – Leading global technology distributor and solutions provider Avnet Asia will host a virtual exhibition and conference series for its Korean and South Asian customers focused on the two dynamic growth fields of Battery Management Systems (BMS) and Industrial IoT (IIoT). Building on the success of last year’s “Avnet AI Cloud Exhibition and Conference”, the second instalment is targeted at engineers, product managers and R&D specialists, and will span more than one month from April 18 to May 20.

The event will feature cutting-edge technology trends in the realms of BMS and IIoT, spotlighting the prospects of smart manufacturing systems and the mass utilization of alternative energy. Visitors will be able to visit interactive booths and view demonstration videos on the latest products and solutions from Avnet and its partners. Two conferences on BMS and IIoT will be held on April 21 and on April 28 respectively, during which partners will deliver live webinars followed by Q&A sessions.

“Avnet is committed to collaborate with like-minded partners to contribute to the development and sustainability of the smart manufacturing and energy ecosystems,” said Tan Aik Hoon, Regional President of Avnet South Asia, Korea and Avnet United. “For example, the regional electric vehicle (EV) market is growing exponentially. We are powering its growth with innovative, safe and cost-effective solutions that will help developers overcome the major barriers to EV adoption.”

BMS Partner Exhibitors

Avnet is actively developing monitoring systems that track, analyze, control and provide feedback on power batteries to ensure efficiency and operational safety. Due to the stringent safety requirements for EVs, expectations for the functionality of BMS are exceptionally high. In the partner demonstration area, Avnet’s partners will showcase their innovations, including:

Amphenol: A leader in the BMS market, Amphenol will present a range of compact, flexible, high-performing automotive-grade connectors for power circuit designs, designed to optimize efficiency and maximize the range of the battery.

NXP: As increasing electric powertrain efficiency remains central to EV adoption, battery management systems and use within the powertrain play a pivotal role in extending the range between charges. NXP will introduce the MC33771/2 product family and the reference designs for BMS solutions.

onsemi: A leader in intelligent power and image sensing technologies for the automotive, industrial, cloud, medical, and IoT markets, Onsemi will showcase its topologies for 3-Phase AC-DC and high power and high voltage DC-DC, together with suitable modules and evaluation boards.

TE Connectivity: Drawing on its extensive range of products that are integral to the future development of BMS, TE Connectivity will showcase selected solutions in the following categories: Power Connectors; Contactors; Industrial Relays; Temperature Sensors; DWFR; and Battu Tubing.

Vishay Intertechnology: A global manufacturer of semiconductors and electronic components, Vishay Intertechnology will showcase two automotive solutions: the AEC-Q200 qualified WSBS8518 Power Metal Strip® battery shunt, and the AEC-Q101 qualified XMC7K24C XClamp™ bidirectional TVS with low leakage current and AYI Automotive Grade AC line rated ceramic disc safety capacitors for Class X1 (760 VAC) / Y1 (500 VAC) applications.

IIoT Partner Exhibitors

While the IIoT provides the fundamental technologies needed to support Industry 4.0 and the move towards higher productivity, Avnet provides the technologies that make it easier to harness their power. Its rapidly expanding portfolio of IIoT products, solutions and services, from the edge to the cloud, is simplifying its customers’ digital transformation journeys to Industry 4.0 and beyond. Partners showcasing their IIoT capabilities include:

AMD-Xilinx: A global leader in adaptive computing, AMD-Xilinx will showcase its Kria K26 System-on-Module, optimized for edge vision applications requiring flexibility to adapt to changing requirements, as well as Kria Robotics Stack (KRS), a complete integrated set of utilities to accelerate the development and maintenance of industrial-grade robotic solutions.

Amphenol: A world leader in connector solutions, Amphenol will showcase its interconnective and cable assembly products that support Power over Ethernet (PoE) or Power over Data Line (PoDL), so that remote devices can be powered through the same connection that carries their signals.

Micron: A global leader in memory and storage solutions, Micron will highlight the need for memory and storage in IIoT and the industrial Edge. Featuring solutions essential for endpoints and Edge computing systems such as low power DRAM, intelligent managed NAND and SSD storage solutions providing support across multiple IIoT verticals such as factory automation and smart cities.

NXP: Combining state-of-the-art analog solutions with advanced digital processing to software solutions that reach from edge to cloud, NXP is poised to meet the high expectations of Industry 4.0 and IIoT markets. Its booth will showcase a range of products that help to enable designs for next-generation applications and fully meet the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution for intelligent systems.

TE Connectivity: Renowned for the high performance and reliability of its products, TE Connectivity will present key products in the following categories: Easy Customization of Antennae; IO Connectors; High-Speed SFP, SFP+ and QSFP Backplane Connectors (Strata Cables); and Humidity and Temperature Sensors.

