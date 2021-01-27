AXA Hong Kong and Macau stands with Employee Benefits customers in the new normal under COVID-19 by providing free new physical and mental protection

First in

Hong Kong to make “Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)” a policy provision

launch a series of Mind Health Digital Tools and [email protected] video consultation

service





HONG KONG

SAR – Media OutReach –

27 January 2021 – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, AXA Hong Kong and Macau today announced the launch of

a series of free new physical and mental health protection and services for all

Employee Benefits customers, supporting corporates and their employees in this

critical time. They include:

–

First in Hong Kong to make “Benefits

for Hospital Income (COVID-19)” a standard policy provision, upgrading the benefits of

policyholders with long-term protection for free

–

Mind Health Digital Tools hosted on the “Emma by

AXA” app to take care of customers’ mental health

–

“[email protected]” which allows customers to have

video consultation with a doctor at home through the “Emma by AXA” app,

reducing the chance of infection due to overcrowding

We understand

that many of our customers’ businesses might have been affected by the pandemic,

therefore these additional protection and services are completely free of

charge. All eligible AXA Employee Benefits customers will automatically enjoy them.

Details of the

free new physical and mental health protection:

First-in-market — “Benefits for Hospital Income

(COVID-19)” as standard policy provision

AXA is the

first insurer in Hong Kong to incorporate “Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)” into the standard provision

of Employee Benefits policy, providing customers with long-term protection. From

now on, if the insured employees or dependents of Employee Benefits

hospitalisation policy[1] are admitted

to hospital in Hong Kong and Macau[2]due to COVID-19 infection, they will be protected with an additional

daily hospital cash benefit of HKD/MOP700 for a maximum of 45 days[3]

without waiting period.

Mind Health Digital Tools on “Emma by AXA”

As the insurance

and holistic wellness partner to our customers, not only does AXA provide physical

health protection but we also take care of customers’ mental wellbeing. Faced

with all the pressures brought by the pandemic, it is inevitable to feel

anxious. Hence, AXA provides a series of complimentary Mind Health Digital Tools via the “Emma by AXA” app for the insured

employees[4] of Employee

Benefits policy, including:

–

Mental Health Guru — An interactive multimedia platform

on mental health education

–

Moodgym — A scientifically-proven tool to help users

enhance resilience and prevent depression and anxiety

–

Smiling Mind — A mindfulness meditation tool to help

bring balance to users’ everyday life

–

Mind Charger — A mindfulness meditation tool

with selective modules guided by celebrity yoga instructor Margaret Chung. Users

can leverage Mind Charger to relax and unwind, strengthen their ability in problem

solving, boost positivity, build resilience and enhance their daily life by

making mindfulness a regular practice

Brand New “[email protected]” video consultation service

“[email protected]”

is jointly provided by AXA, UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited, Pedder Healthcare

Management Limited and Chiron Healthcare Group Limited. Insured employees or dependents

can login to the “Emma by AXA” app to have video consultation with a doctor with

just a few simple steps, minimising the chance of infection due to overcrowding.

Three key

features of “[email protected]”:

Diversified network doctor services — Apart from general practitioner

(GP) service, [email protected] provides as many as 8 specialist services, including Paediatrics,

Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Urology, Geriatrics, Rheumatology, General Surgery

and Internal Medicine, to meet customers’ different medical needs

groups — Infants as

young as 14 days old can enjoy the services of “[email protected]”

we will provide a free follow-up consultation within 24 hours after the [email protected]

video consultation

“[email protected]” together

with AXA’s exclusive “e-Prescription”

service bring comprehensive care to our customers. After consultation via “[email protected]”, not only can

customers choose to have the prescription medicine and referral letter delivered

directly to their homes or picked up at designated clinics, they can also order

extra quantity of prescription medicine through the “e-Prescription” service via

the “Emma by AXA” app, and easily collect the medicine at designated chain

pharmacies. This service is especially suitable for patients with chronic

diseases (e.g. diabetes and high blood pressure) with on-going medication need,

reducing the risk of medication discontinuation or infection under the pandemic.

Sally Wan,

CEO of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said,

“AXA has taken the lead in launching various free protection and services to

fight the COVID pandemic with medical workers, SMEs and the general public

since early last year. As a leading Employee Benefits insurer in Hong Kong, AXA

understands that the pandemic has caused challenges to corporates and its

employees financially, physically and mentally. We thereby offer an array

of complimentary new protection and services including the first in Hong Kong ‘Benefits

for Hospital Income (COVID-19)’ incorporated into the standard policy

provision, rather than just having it as a short-term offer. Furthermore,

we understand that people would want to avoid crowds and queues at this time,

that is why we launch ‘[email protected]’ to bring e-consultation services in both GP and

specialist to our customers via mobile devices. It is especially important to

keep a calm and optimistic attitude to fight the pandemic and we hope that our

suite of Mind Health Digital Tools can help our customers cope with the COVID

related uncertainties and challenges.”

The above information is for reference only. For details on

product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the relevant

product leaflets.

[1] Exclusive for certain eligible policies.

The eligibility to enjoy this additional benefit is not guaranteed and is

subject to AXA’s approval. In case of any dispute, the decision of AXA shall be

final and conclusive. For details,

please refer to the terms and conditions on relevant endorsement. [2] Exclusive for any public hospital and

government dedicated medical facility in Hong Kong and Macau. [3] Maximum 45 days

or the maximum number of days entitled under Room and Board or Government

Hospital Cash, whichever is lower. [4] Exclusive for

aged 18 or above.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau