AXA offers free personal accident protection coverage up to HKD600,000 to support local tourism and encourage citizens to get vaccinated

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2021 – AXA Hong Kong (“AXA”) announces the launch of AXA “Support Local Tourism” Programme (“Programme”). From 1 July to 31 December 2021, Hong Kong citizens aged between 6 months to 85 years old who have joined any registered local group tours organised by a licensed travel agent[1], and have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine under the Hong Kong Government’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme before the start of the tour, are entitled to enjoy this free protection with lump-sum benefit up to HKD600,000[2]. Vaccinated participants’ companions in the tour who are below the minimum eligible age for vaccination are eligible for this protection. Furthermore, all working crew of the tours, such as tour escorts, tour guides and drivers, who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine can also enjoy this free protection. The Programme requires no prior registration. AXA hopes to support the recovery of the tourism industry and to encourage more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through this Programme.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “Tourism is a key pillar of Hong Kong’s economy which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. As the pandemic situation stabilised, we know that many people are interested in joining local tours. AXA hopes to bolster the recovery of the travel industry with the launch of the AXA ‘Support Local Tourism’ Programme in hope to provide both the tour participants and tourism industry practitioners with additional protection and encourage more people to get vaccinated for achieving herd immunity to protect themselves as well as the community.”

At AXA, our Purpose is to “Act for human progress by protecting what matters”. Since early last year, we have been taking the lead in launching a series of initiatives to support our customers and the community amid the pandemic, such as the first-in-market “Post-Vaccination Protection” Programme, being the first insurer to make “Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)” a standard policy provision for Employee Benefits customers, the launch of the “Protect the Frontline” Programme, the “Support the SME” Programme, and “Free Double Post-Vaccination Protection” Programme.

We also understand the importance of maintaining a positive attitude during the unpredictable pandemic situation. Thus, we launched “AXA BetterMe”, a holistic wellness platform for body and mind, last year to elevate the physical and mental health of our community and help everyone become a BetterMe.

[1] Only applicable to registered local group tours organised by a licensed travel agent who has been granted the conditional exemption to organise local group tours by the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong [2] Eligible person can get a one-off lump sum payment of up to HKD600,000 in case of permanent disablement or death caused by an accident happens during the local tours. Terms and conditions apply. For details, please refer to the relevant leaflet.

ABOUT AXA HONG KONG AND MACAU

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 54 markets and serving 105 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through different products and services. For example, the Mind Charger function on our holistic wellness platform “AXA BetterMe”, which is available via our mobile app Emma by AXA, is open to not just our customers, but the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of Hong Kong and Macau.

