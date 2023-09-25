BAK Rechtsanwälte Launches The Service Konto-leergeräumt.de

That Helps People Who Have Had Their Bank Account Emptied Without Their Intervention.

Frankfurt, Germany – The company BAK – Rechtsanwälte is excited to announce that since the beginning of September 2023, it has launched the service Konto-leergeräumt.de, which helps people who have had their account emptied without their intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team at BAK – Rechtsanwälte are experts in banking law, online banking fraud and consumer protection. The company hopes with the creation of its konto-leergeräumt.de, victims have a new, competent and fast contact point if they have found that money has been debited from their account without their knowledge.

Konto-leergeräumt.de is an innovative solution to bank fraud, which is a form of fraud that targets financial matters and accounts and can have far-reaching effects on those affected. It is a criminal act in which a fraudulent party accesses accounts, credit cards, or other financial resources without authorization for financial gain or to misuse the victim’s identity. Bank fraud can occur physically and digitally and involves various fraudulent practices and techniques.

The most common forms of bank fraud are:

Phishing

Scammers send fake emails that look like they come from trusted institutions such as banks or payment providers. These emails ask recipients to provide personal information such as passwords or account numbers. The scammers then use this information to gain access to victims’ accounts.

Man-in-the-middle Attacks

Man-in-the-middle attacks occur when a fraudster intervenes between two parties (e.g., a victim and their bank) and intercepts communications. This allows them to intercept sensitive information such as online banking credentials and potentially conduct fraudulent transactions.

Trojans and Malware

Trojans and malware are malicious programs that can secretly install themselves on computers or mobile devices and then spy on or manipulate a victim’s personal information. They can also be used to monitor online banking sessions and collect login details.

Credit Card Fraud

This involves using stolen or forged credit card information for fraudulent transactions without the legitimate cardholder knowing about it. The fraudulent transactions can take place online or in stores.

SIM Swapping

With SIM swapping, fraudsters take over a mobile number by tricking the mobile provider into thinking they are the victim. The fraudster will then use the cell phone number to receive calls and text messages that were originally intended for the victim. This can be used to bypass the two-factor authentication that many banks use to secure online banking.

Services of BAK-Rechtsanwälte

BAK – Rechtsanwälte understands how worrying and frustrating it can be when an individual’s hard-earned money is at risk due to bank fraud. The law firm specializes in protecting the rights and interests of its clients in bank fraud cases. With its team’s wealth of experience and expertise, the firm will fight to ensure that those affected will get their stolen assets back and that those responsible are held accountable.

The team at BAK – Rechtsanwälte offers its clients comprehensive support, adequate representation of their rights and efficient solutions uniquely personalized to each individual and their situation.

Some of the services offered at BAK – Rechtsanwälte during a bank fraud case include:

● Case Assessment and Strategy Development

BAK – Rechtsanwälte begins with a thorough assessment of each client’s case to gather all relevant facts and evidence. Based on this, its team will develop a tailor-made strategy to maximize the chances of success.

● Legal Representation

The team at BAK – Rechtsanwälte can represent clients out of court or in court. The law firm checks the chances of success in advance and will then recommend the best procedure.

BAK – Rechtsanwälte relies on out-of-court solutions but is also prepared for court proceedings and will support clients in communicating with banks, police and authorities, ideally after prior consultation.

● Support and Advice

The law firm is always available to answer clients’ questions and inform them about their rights and possible steps. The BAK – Rechtsanwälte lawyers will guide clients through the entire process and support them with empathy and understanding.

More information

To learn more about BAK – Rechtsanwälte and the launch of its konto-leergeräumt.de service which helps people who have had their account emptied without their intervention, please visit the website at https://www.konto-leergeraeumt.de/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/bak-rechtsanwalte-launches-the-service-konto-leergeraumt-de/

About BAK – Rechtsanwälte

Dr. Michel de Araujo Kurth, MA is a proven expert in banking and capital markets law. Although he has mastered the entire range of banking law, he is considered an absolute expert and enjoys a high reputation in the field of online banking fraud.

Contact BAK – Rechtsanwälte

Alt-Heddernheim 13

Frankfurt

am Main 60439

Germany

069-348755610

Website: https://www.konto-leergeraeumt.de/