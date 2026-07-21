Beijing Tong Ren Tang Sparks New Momentum in the Inheritance of TCM through Student Ambassador Programme

New Video Showcases the Younger Generation’s Journey from Campus into the World of TCM

To learn more about the students’ journey of discovery, please click the link below to watch the programme video on BTRT’s YouTube: https://youtu.be/6LRyk_DLucA

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 July 2026 – Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited (“BTRT”) (3613.HK) has released a new video showcasing its Hong Kong “Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care”, a youth engagement initiative designed to fuel young people’s interest in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) through fresh, hands-on, and inspiring experiences.

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This new video showcases Beijing Tong Ren Tang’s Hong Kong “Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care”, a youth engagement initiative designed to fuel young people’s interest in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) through fresh, hands-on, and inspiring experiences.

Rooted in BTRT’s long-standing values and supported by the brand’s more than 350 years of history, the programme reflects the company’s commitment to promoting Chinese medicine culture while embracing innovation to connect with the next generation. Through immersive learning, 5G technology exploration and community activities, BTRT aims to make TCM more accessible, relevant and inspiring for primary and secondary school students in Hong Kong.

In the video, students share how they learned about the TCM principle of “preventive treatment of disease”, discovered how herbs can support daily wellness, and gained first-hand insight into the use of Chinese medicine therapies in sports recovery.

From classroom knowledge to real-world experience One of the programme’s key strengths is its ability to shape how students perceive TCM by showing its relevance to daily life, sparking curiosity, and encouraging continued conversations with peers and elders. During the visits to BTRT’s Hong Kong production and R&D base, students toured the Tong Ren Tang Museum, production plant, observed the production line, and joined a hands-on workshop to experience traditional pharmaceutical craftsmanship first-hand. Students also visited BTRT’s Chinese herbal garden, where they learned about the connection between Chinese medicine, nature and wellness.

Where Heritage meets Innovation and Technology The programme also introduces students to the role of innovation in modern Chinese medicine. During the visit to China Mobile 5G Innovation Centre Hong Kong Open Lab, students explored how 5G, AIoT and AI can support smarter health and wellness scenarios. Back on campus, they learned how connected sensors, communications technology and AI can be applied to Chinese herbal planting, from monitoring growth to collecting, analysing and presenting data.

Turning learning into community impact Student ambassadors also step into the community to serve as health mentors for the elderly, sharing wellness knowledge and supporting simple therapeutic activities such as Ba Duan Jin and acupoint-based care. They transform classroom learning into empathy, service and social responsibility.

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Building a long-term platform for youth engagement As BTRT continues to grow in the region, the company sees youth education and cultural engagement as an important part of its long-term vision. The Student Ambassador Programme has now been extended into a long-term initiative, with this year marking its second year of rollout to nurture youngsters’ interest in Chinese medicine and health care.

Following the strong response to last year’s programme, it returns this year with its signature content, enhanced by the new “Campus Herbal Medicine Baizi Cabinet” initiative and visits to BTRT’s herbal garden, where students can learn about the link between Chinese medicine and nature, as well as the wisdom of seasonal wellness and balance. Together, these additions extend the programme’s impact, promote broader knowledge-sharing, and support the passing on of Chinese medicine culture across the campus community.

Guided by the vision of “Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future,” BTRT remains committed to passing on the wisdom of Chinese medicine in ways that resonate with younger generations, while contributing its unique strengths to global health development.

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About Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Tong Ren Tang was founded in 1669 and has a 356-years history. The company has always adhered to its corporate motto of “No compromise on cost and labour despite the complexity of processing herbal medicine. No compromise on quality and standard despite the scarcity of medicine ingredients.” This commitment has led Beijing Tong Ren Tang to steady development, lasting through every generation, achieving excellence, and becoming a national treasure while expanding globally.

At the same time, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has taken on the mission of promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture, actively participating in domestic and international traditional Chinese medicine promotion activities, facilitating cultural exchanges around the world, and striving to expand the international influence of traditional Chinese medicine. To date, it has been operating over 160 retail branches in 26 countries and regions overseas, making it one of the most recognized traditional Chinese medicine brands internationally.