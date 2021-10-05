Best of both worlds: Rakuten Kobo introduces Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2

Both feature packed eReaders have Bluetooth® wireless technology so booklovers can listen to Kobo Audiobooks

Kobo Sage unites reading, writing and listening all in one sleek package

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 October 2021 – Rakuten Kobo announces the joint launch of Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2, two new feature-rich eReaders that take Kobo’s digital reading offering to the next level. Continuing our mission to make reading lives better, Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2 are built to inspire, with an ergonomic design readers love plus new Bluetooth® wireless technology so you can read eBooks or listen to Kobo Audiobooks all in one device.

With Kobo Sage, enjoy the most luxurious reading experience Kobo has to offer with every feature at your fingertips—including the addition of Bluetooth® wireless technology for Kobo Audiobooks. Kobo Sage is our most fully featured device ever, taking reading to the next level with custom designed accessories, such as our versatile SleepCovers, all-new PowerCover, and compatible Kobo Stylus to take notes and highlight passages—offering readers the option to read, write and listen all on one Kobo device for the first time. Complete with a 8″ HD flush E Ink Carta 1200 glare-free screen, ComfortLight PRO adjustable brightness and temperature control, Dropbox support and 32 GB of storage, the sleek and lightweight Kobo Sage is ergonomically engineered for total comfort. The device is available in Black, with Kobo SleepCovers in Light Green and Black, and PowerCover in Black.

Packed with features and personality, Kobo Libra 2 is made to fit into your busy life. With more storage, a faster E Ink screen, and now Bluetooth® wireless technology, Kobo Libra 2 is the next-generation of the popular Kobo Libra H2O. Whether it’s sunny days or stormy nights, the waterproof eReader is as adaptable as you are with a 7″ HD E Ink Carta 1200 glare-free screen, ComfortLight PRO adjustable brightness and temperature control, and 32 GB of storage. Available in White and Black, with an array of SleepCover colours—Poppy Red, Lavender, Slate Blue and Black—offering great options for personalization.

“With over a decade of top-rated eReaders under our belt, innovating and improving our device line up to ensure Kobo remains the strongest digital reading option on the market has become second nature. We’re continuously working with book lovers to make our offering—from eReaders, eBooks and audiobooks, to our Rakuten Kobo app—as strong as possible to improve the reading lives of our valued customers,” said Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Rakuten Kobo. “With Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2, we’ve infused the features Kobo users love with the latest software and Bluetooth® wireless technology so you can read or listen through your Kobo and take your entire reading life with you wherever you go.”

Tamblyn continued: “With Kobo Sage, our world-class product designers took the digital reading experience even further with support for the compatible Kobo Stylus so readers can really engage with their eBooks, making notes, marking up eBooks and highlighting notable passages for active, insightful reading. The introduction of the new premium PowerCover for Kobo Sage is another exciting addition, keeping your eReader protected and charged while you’re on-the-go to maximize your reading time. From reading and writing to listening to Kobo Audiobooks, Kobo Sage does it all—and now with even more battery life.”

Available at https://sg.kobobooks.com/ and select retailers, Kobo Sage will retail for $399.90 SGD, SleepCover for $59.99 SGD, PowerCover for $119.99 SGD and Stylus for $59.00 SGD as well as Kobo Libra 2 for $289.90 SGD and SleepCover for $59.00 SGD. Pre-orders will be available on October 5 and the devices will be available in stores and online beginning October 19 in Singapore.

Get to know Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2

Read or be read to, the choice is yours

Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2 are our first eReaders with Bluetooth® wireless technology and Kobo Audiobook[1] support so you can take your story wherever you go, even when your hands are occupied. Waterproof for up to 60 minutes in up to two metres of water, the eReader’s go-anywhere design is sure to make a splash, worry-free.

Read comfortably in any light with ComfortLight PRO

The latest devices feature our built-in ComfortLight PRO technology, so readers can enjoy their books from day to night with ease and choose their own light setting based on personal preference. Simply adjust the brightness of your screen and blue light control—changing colour temperature to give your eyes a break—to limit eye strain and let you read well into the night, without affecting your sleep. Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2 also come with a Dark Mode option for white text on black.

Enjoy the benefits of seamless library integration

Readers can borrow eBooks from most local public libraries right from their device with built-in one-touch OverDrive access. Set-up is easy and free with a library card. Through the integrated catalogue, booklovers can search for the title they want, and depending on local library availability, choose to borrow from OverDrive or buy through the 24/7 Kobo eBookstore. OverDrive integration is available on all of Kobo’s current eReaders in Singapore.

Stress-free reading, no matter the device with the help of the Kobo App

Extend your reading experience with the free Kobo App for your smartphone or tablet—ensuring your library is always with you, even when your eReader isn’t handy. We remember where you last bookmarked a page, so you can pick up where you left off and never lose your place, no matter which device you choose.

Take Kobo Sage to the next level with purpose-driven accessories

Deepen your eBook reading experience with the Kobo Stylus

With Kobo Sage and the Kobo Stylus you can mark up, highlight and jot notes[2] in your eBooks and PDFs[3] with ease, making reading and notating nonfiction titles, essays or assignments a breeze. With pressure sensitivity mimicking a ballpoint pen, the Kobo Stylus is customizable—choose the pen type, shade, line size and eraser size that suits your needs—so you can write directly on the page, just like a pen on paper. Underline or circle, and easily erase or highlight, with two helpful buttons located on the side of the stylus. Kobo Sage’s built-in notebook feature keeps all of your notes easily accessible and can convert your writing to clean text.

Read longer with the all-new Kobo PowerCover

As the latest evolution of our beloved SleepCovers, the Kobo Sage PowerCover[4] keeps the eReader’s HD touchscreen protected and delivers convenient on-the-go charging. With easy magnetic attachment, just slip the Kobo Sage into its PowerCover and it will charge from the built-in battery. The PowerCover also automatically sleeps and wakes the device when you open the cover. If you’re pairing your Kobo Sage with Kobo Stylus, the PowerCover has a designated slot* to keep your stylus close at hand.



[1] Bluetooth® wireless headphones or speaker are required. [2] Readers can make notes in eBooks borrowed through OverDrive, but notes will not stay on the eReader after the eBook is returned to the library. [3] PDFs with digital rights management or permission limitations are not compatible with markups or annotations. [4] Kobo Sage PowerCover does not charge Kobo Stylus.



About Rakuten Kobo Inc.

Rakuten Kobo Inc. is the world’s digital bookseller created by and for book lovers. Owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten Group, Inc. and headquartered in Toronto, Rakuten Kobo’s 58 million worldwide users can read any time, anywhere, and on any device. With a mission to make reading lives better for all, Rakuten Kobo connects readers to stories using thoughtful and personalized curation of eBooks and audiobooks, and the best dedicated eReaders and apps for reading. With the singular focus of making reading lives the best they can be, Kobo’s open platform allows people to fit reading into more moments in their busy lives. To learn more about Rakuten Kobo, visit www.kobo.com.

