Better Days Treatment Center In Anaheim Becomes One Of The Leading Rehab And Detox Centers In California For Its Reality-Based Recovery Method

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim is delighted to announce that it has become one of California’s leading Rehab and detox centers for its reality-based recovery method.

The facility’s unique reality-based recovery method utilizes a highly practical method that provides patients with solutions to problems they will actually face in their everyday lives instead of relying on hypothetical scenarios. This recovery model works by using a patient’s lived experiences as teaching opportunities and uses the expert team at Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim to help the patient explore how they can respond to different impulses and situations differently so they can live a sober, healthier lifestyle.

Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim’s proprietary treatment has shown to be a highly effective method to assist those who have struggled with substance abuse and has earned the facility a plethora of positive reviews and testimonials. Many of those who have been treated under the reality-based recovery method have praised the analytical process of the approach that helps patients question why they feel compelled to use drugs or alcohol in certain tempting circumstances.

The reality-based recovery method additionally allows patients to live in co-ed facilities, where they are free to access electronic devices and have approved access to their finances as Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim believes that the best way to prepare for temptation in the real world is to learn how to deal with triggers in a supervised setting.

A spokesperson from Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim said, “Whether you’re struggling with substance abuse problems, your mental health, or both, Better Days can help you work towards, well, Better Days. We’ll do so with our unique Reality-Based Recovery method and personalized care to meet your exact needs. Add to that the large number of group activities that we offer, and you’ll find that there’s truly a program for everyone here.”

Along with its successful reality-based recovery method, Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim offers a wide variety of treatments as the facility understands that substance abuse recovery programs can never be a one-size-fits-all solution. The treatments include:

• Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)

• Intensive Outpatient Care (IOP)

• Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)

• Dual-Diagnosis

• Outpatient Care

The Detox Center caters to patients struggling with an array of mental health and substance abuse issues, including:

Alcohol Addiction

Alcohol is one of the most commonly abused substances in the United States, and it’s estimated that just under 15 million people struggle with alcohol abuse or alcoholism in the country.

Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim can help those struggling with alcohol addiction by helping them complete a medical detox safely in its facility before assisting them with the transition into one of the center’s rehab programs.

Heroin, Fentanyl, and Opioid Abuse

Heroin and fentanyl abuse has recently risen significantly in the United States, with fentanyl alone responsible for more overdose deaths than other substances in the country.

The compassionate team at Better Days Treatment Center can help patients find the root of their addiction and assist them in taking the first step toward a healthier, happier life.

Methamphetamine Addiction

Methamphetamine is another substance that’s commonly abused in the United States. It’s highly addictive and can be extremely damaging to a person’s health. Some of the symptoms of Methamphetamine abuse include:

• Hyperactivity

• Skin sores

• Reduced appetite

• Rotting teeth

• Extreme weight loss

Quitting Methamphetamine can be very tough for individuals to succeed on their own as it will lead to intense cravings and withdrawal symptoms that can be tough to manage. Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim can help provide patients with the support and recovery tools needed to regain control of their lives and defeat their addiction.

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim and its reality-based treatment approach or to see a complete list of the facility’s rehab and detox treatments, please visit the website at https://betterdaystreatment.com/.

