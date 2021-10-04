Blockchain start-ups pick UAE for Middle East debut

TOKHIT and Welthee, two award-winning startups with disruptive blockchain-based visions, announced their plans to make their official Middle East debut from the United Arab Emirates, the two companies announced.

TOKHIT, the first gamified social network that allows cost-effective and fast production of native NFTs, enables Digital Content Creators to produce various streams of Automated Income with the use of of NFT and Blockchain Technologies.

Successfully launched in Switzerland in 2020, Welthee is a disruptive zero commission, variable risk wealth creation platform, empowering users to have multiple streams of income in a smarter and safer way.

Andrei Ureche, Founder and CEO said: “Dubai is a city of the future which is becoming a global hub for creativity and the Blockchain Industry. Our solutions are aimed at creative, innovative, and digitally savvy audiences that we know are prominently present in the UAE.

“This country appreciates and supports safe innovation and we are looking forward to partnering with like-minded innovators who understand the market and can contribute to a mutual growth, in the UAE and beyond.”

While the two platforms are available for UAE-based Digital creators and Blockchain enthusiasts, the official launch of TOKHIT and Welthee will be announced in the first quarter of 2022 through a spectacular show on Burj Khalifa’s façade.

TOKHIT users in the UAE will be able to enjoy a 100% Organic Reach AI Algorithm that helps them reach millions of people and build their community faster and smarter. The platform features five different monetisation systems that help creators boost their content business with the help of NFTs.

With a Zero Risk methodology for investment in volatile markets, Welthee is a Blockchain-powered descentralised iinvestment fund will help UAE-based innovators create various passive income streams in a safe environment.