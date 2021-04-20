Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Mon, 19 Apr 2021

S-o-o-o-o-o the suggestion is that Obama is driving the agenda? I doubt it. What’s driving is the need for drastic overhaul of the way gov’t handles or mishandles its responsibilities. Biden is giving life to the often derided Democrat philosophy of concentrating one’s efforts to help the specific population that needs help, which also happens to be the demographic which produces the goods but receives the lowest return.

That inequity shouldn’t be a philosophy just for Democrats to worry about. It should be something that bothers everyone.

