Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Sat, 08 May 2021
Daily Cartoon
Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Sat, 08 May 2021

It’s about time we upgraded the infrastructure of this country. It is a great Bill. I look forward to bridges not collapsing, dams not failing, getting lead pipes replaced, getting actually functioning internet across the country, and a rail service not hampered by freight rail and political attempts to kill it. That’s ALL infrastructure. So are school buildings. So are energy upgrades. There’s a lot more that’s infrastructure, too. Frankly, I think education and health care are infrastructure too, since they are essential elements needed to make this country operational. And we have been putting it off, kicking that can down the road for decades. If we don’t do it now, it’ll only be more expensive later.

Arabian Post