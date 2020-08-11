Boutir Launches “Your online store solution from a mobile phone” New TV Ad Campaign

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 August 2020 – Boutir, a social mobile commerce solution and multi-channel commerce platform provider, has produced a new TV commercial series titled the Three Boutir Genies, which showcases through sci-fi animation how Boutir’s easy-to-use mobile interface can effectively address merchants’ pain points associated with setting up an online shop.

The new TV commercial series was premiered on Viu TV on 27 July. It features three fictional genie figures in the e-commerce realm, the Web Bouncer, the Multitasker, and Payment Handler, each representing a set of common pain points of online merchants, such as not knowing how to design and launch the online store, manage the administrative, logistics and advertising, and process the large amount of payments. However, Boutir’s simplified and easy-to-use mobile interface allows merchants to set up an online store effortlessly. The TV commercial campaign comes with the tag line “your online store solution from a mobile phone”, accentuating on the many features of Boutir’s one-stop mobile solution for integrated store management with the choice of multiple payment methods and the ease with which merchants can launch their online stores.

Boutir is anchored on four core values: Simple, Mobile, Social and Data. Earlier this year, Boutir became a Facebook Preferred Partner for Commerce and a Google Partner for AdWords in Hong Kong, and it was the first vendor in the region with a mobile app launching an online store. In June, Boutir’s In-App Ad Buying Feature Program will further help merchants automatically install the Facebook Pixel tracking code through its interface API under the program, thereby establishing product catalogue, real-time links to Facebook store and dynamic ads to promote their products. Merchants can place Facebook and Google conversion ads directly and use the accumulated post-ad data — beyond the current target, retarget and lookalike features. This enables SMEs to engage potential customers with better targeted marketing campaigns and gain revenue directly.

About Boutir Limited

Established in 2015, Boutir Limited is a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform for individuals and corporate retailers to set up online stores and run a retail business through mobile apps. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Boutir currently works with 100K+ merchants, 2M products and 1.7M monthly active consumers, and has expanded into Southeast Asia.

