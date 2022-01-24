SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 January 2022 – BR Metals was ranked 7th in the annual Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies survey jointly conducted by The Straits Times and Statista, a Germany-based global research firm. This is the fourth consecutive year the Company achieved top-ten ranking, and is the only waste management company to have done so.

BR Metals is a multi-award-winning independent recycling company that specialises the recovery of Platinum Group Metals (PGM), which include Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium. Through recycling discarded catalytic converters from vehicles and other precious metals scraps, the Company work with partner refineries to recover estimated 5 tons of Platinum, Palladium & Rhodium annually and re-introduce the precious metals into the supply chain, thereby creating a circular economy. It now runs 2 bulk semi-automated sampling lines, full analysis laboratories in Singapore and Guangdong and a representative office in Cambodia.

To meet ever-evolving market changes and reduce its dependence on PGM recycling, BR Metals is expanding its service offering to include analysis and recovery of gold and silver as an integral part of its one-stop resource recovery solution.

“It’s time we moved out of our comfort zone and forge ahead of changing market dynamics,” said Frank Chen, Founder and Managing Director of BR Metals. “We are developing a sustainable gold and silver recovery methodology for a wide range of secondary materials like end-of-life semicon components, ion exchange resin beds, SIM card connector reels and spent electronic parts like pogo pills as well as good old second-hand jewelries and jewelry scraps.” He added, “2021 was a very challenging year for us but this latest recognition has made it all worthwhile! We will continue to improve every aspect of our business operations whilst providing the one-stop recycling solution that combines recycling and processing, product and market expertise and hedging of precious metals to help customers mitigate price risks in an increasingly volatile market.”

The Top 10 ranking for Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies is not the only accolade BR Metals received in 2022. The Company also won the Distinction Award in this year’s Brands for Good Awards, which recognise businesses that are making a positive impact to the communities they operate in and are committed to doing good.

To find out more about the Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies, please visit https://www.straitstimes.com/business/companies-markets/top-10-fastest-growing-companies-in-singapore

For more information about the Brands for Good Awards, please visit https://www.brandsforgood.asia/2021-winners/br-metals-frank-chen

For more information about BR Metals Pte Ltd, please visit www.brmetalsltd.com

For business enquiries, please contact + 6261 6900 or email [email protected]

About BR Metals Pte Ltd

BR Metals is the leader in precious metal recovery. We set high industrial standards as a trusted partner that provides responsive services and creates sustainable value for clients.

Our operations in Guangzhou and Singapore purchase, process and analyse used catalytic converter, petrol-chemical catalyst, and other scrap materials to recover platinum, palladium and rhodium as well as other precious metals. We also provide recycling and precious metal analysis service for secondary materials that contain gold, silver and other precious metals.

We are committed to positively contribute to clients’ growth based on flexible arrangement, fair and transparent trading without compromising our commitment to the sustainability of precious metals and other finite resources.

#BRMetals

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.