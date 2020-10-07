Brand New Pet-Friendly Amenities and Rooftop Lawn at Peak Galleria

Introducing Pet Elevator, Pet Route, Photoshoot Station

Launching Peaknic Combo — Picnic with Breathtaking View of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 October 2020 – Following its much-acclaimed facelift last year, Hang Lung Properties’ Peak Galleria has brought in plenty of pet-friendly amenities long desired by pet parents and their furry babies. This iconic landmark of Hong Kong is also introducing the Peaknic combo, allowing pet owners to enjoy a picnic with their four-legged friends on its new rooftop lawn by the Observation Deck on level three. With a world-class view of the Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island, Peak Galleria promises an unparalleled leisure experience for all!

Customers could enjoy picnic with their pets on the new rooftop lawn by the Observation Deck, against a backdrop of the scenic Pokfulam Reservoir and Hong Kong Island.

Please download the photos here – http://bit.ly/PG_Pet-friendly





Pet-friendly amenities and photoshoot station for an exceptional leisure experience

At Peak Galleria — the hottest pet-friendly shopping mall in town, not only is Fido allowed in most of the areas, they can also use a dedicated elevator to access the Observation Deck on level three, where they can roam freely and play. By late October, Peak Galleria will be setting up an Insta-station for pet lovers to snap away at — or with — their furry friends in a giant pet bowl installation, capturing the most beautiful memories with their pampered companions.

Customer service is the hallmark of the Peak Galleria shopping experience. As such, Peak Galleria has set up designated dog parking areas where Fido can rest while their owners go shopping or dining. In addition, complimentary pet strollers are available for loan from the Concierge for up to three hours with a deposit of HK$500. (Note: In all mall areas, all pets must be muzzled and on leash not exceeding 1.5 meters in length.)

Starting today, Pawfect Barber Shop, a pet salon-themed photoshoot station, will open on level one of Peak Galleria. A rich collection of props and backdrops will be available at the station, where owners can play stylist for their beloved pets for a fun-filled photo session. What’s more, a selection of items will be available for sale at PANDORA, Gift at Races, and Build-A-Bear Workshop. Meanwhile, patrons accompanied by their pets will be entitled to limited-time offers at the merchants below:

Nayuki Upon purchase of any two beverages, pet owners will get one complimentary Bonehemian Spanish Floss Bun (HKD$32). Quotas apply; available while stocks last. Mina House Dine-in Mina House with your pet to enjoy one free dessert – Soft Roll (Condensed Milk Flavor) by The Food Story. Quotas apply; available while stocks last.

Weekend PetMart — where world-famous pet labels convene

From now on through December 31, over weekends and on public holidays, Peak Galleria will host the PetMart at the atrium, featuring pop-up stalls by multiple chich labels, including PRIVATE i PETS, KOLs Jerry. C @Jm9 and [email protected] Ondogdog, PETCORE VET and WELLNESS, PETS 101, and Dreamcatcher Holiday Market. Discover a vast array of curated pet foods, pet supplements, handcrafted toys, and many more at PetMart, which is deemed to bring an exceptional shopping experience to pet owners and their furry friends!

Family Peaknic in style with furry friends

From now on, customers who order takeaway from participating restaurants or purchase a designated picnic set by Mina House or JinYaJu Noodle Bar of over HK$600 will receive a free picnic mat and a merchant cash coupon worth HK$100. Customers can also loan an exquisite picnic basket at no costs — a picnic essential for snapshots on the new rooftop lawn by the Observation Deck, against a backdrop of the scenic Pokfulam Reservoir and Hong Kong Island. The signature picnic sets at Mina House and JinYaJu Noodle Bar are available only at the Peak Galleria. The former specializes in crispy snacks, while the latter has a wide range of savory dishes, including the popular JinYaJu Noodle, chef-picked appetizers and specialty beverages. Menus for two and for four are available to meet the varied needs of avid picnic goers and paws.

About Peak Galleria

Peak Galleria, an iconic trademark in Hong Kong, is reopening after the completion of a more than two-year-and-a-half redesign and modernization program. The fresh new look is encapsulated by the gleaming new, gem-like, curved exterior of the main entrance. The all-glass modernist façade serves as a conduit for natural light into the interior of the mall, where a richly curated merchant portfolio with personalized experiences and festive celebrations awaits visitors. Highlights include the world’s first Monopoly-themed experiential pavilion, Monopoly Dreams; Candylicious, the internationally-acclaimed sweet shop from Singapore and Japanese gourmet experience, 37 Steakhouse and Bar, among the over 60 new signature retail and dining brands that join Peak Galleria to create a truly invigorating branded shopping and dining experience.