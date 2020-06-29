Broker Investment S.R.O.: Shared-Liquidation System, the sanctuary for Forex Investor during US-China trade war

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – Media OutReach – 29 June 2020 – Covid-19 pandemic badly hit global economy and currency market. However, Chinese Yuan has back to stability, fluctuating within 6.84 to 7.09. Apparently, China plays utmost important role in the economy of US. According to US-China Trade Council in year 2018, data shows Michigan had exported $3.6billion value of goods to China whereas import has reached nearly $10.4billion, but transaction volume decreased to $8.7billion since 2019.

Besides, Trump President emphatically accused China for the pandemic, which ushered in level of unemployment approaching in Great Depression and even demanding financial compensation from China on the pandemic issue. This is intensifying relations between the two countries, and become a threat to stock market and foreign exchange. However, BIS (Liquidity Provider, LP) provides another investment option, which is the world’s first shared-liquidation system.

Broker Investment S.R.O., or BIS, has introduced the world’s first shared-liquidation system, allowing investors to gain from the $6-trillion-daily-trading-volumes Forex market. BIS refrain investors from losses in volatile market, which converse traditional ways of large consortia or banks. BIS analyzes all orders with Artificial Intelligence, to segregate out stable orders and trade against brokers with the liquidity capacity from investors. With the expertise in fintech, investment banking, and foreign exchange market, BIS confidents to bring profitable return to the investors.

BIS provides liquidity to market and adjust liquidity structure with banks. BIS was established at Czech Republic in 2014 and registered with a finance industry permit issued by Czech National Bank (CNB). BIS is under the supervision of CNB, which has stringent requirements on financial institutions to ensure the safety and stability of financial system as well as the investment quality. BIS is mandatory to comply with applicable laws and regulations of the financial regulators. After six years of establishment, BIS has now launched a new associate program, bringing new hope to the financial industry which is currently facing the impact of pandemic and trade war.

BIS strives to develop new market from ASEAN and next expand to Asia. BIS aims to recruit 100,000 associates within a year, predominates 1% daily-transaction-volumes for most countries in ASEAN, to gain a foothold in Asia and move towards global. BIS is now open for associates to join them, as soon to become the largest foreign exchange liquidity provider, bringing new hope as well as providing a new, stable and low-risk options for investors.