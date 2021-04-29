CAF Selects Infor to Power Parramatta Light Rail Project

Infor signs long-term contract with CAF Australia to provide enterprise asset management solutions for light rail construction project in Western Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 29 April 2021 – Infor today announced that CAF Australia, a market leader in the design, manufacturing and implementation of comprehensive transport systems, has selected Infor Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) for the Parramatta Light Rail project. Infor EAM will help CAF manage and maintain a diverse portfolio of assets including 13, 7-module URBOS Light Rail Vehicles as well as the systems and their integration which includes substations, communications, control centre and systems for signalling and traction.

The Parramatta Light Rail is one of the NSW Government’s latest major infrastructure projects being delivered by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) to serve a growing Sydney. Light rail will create new communities, connect great places and help both locals and visitors move around and explore what the region has to offer. It will connect Westmead to Carlingford via the Parramatta CBD and Camellia, with a two-way track spanning 12 kilometres and is expected to open in 2023. By 2026, around 28,000 people will use Parramatta Light Rail every day and an estimated 130,000 people will be living within walking distance of light rail stops.

The deal is a long-term contract spanning 11 years for which Infor will provide a range of cloud-based asset management solutions.

With Infor EAM at its core, CAF will establish a centralised asset strategy encompassing asset acquisition, control and maintenance to comply with the contractual requirements of TfNSW. The deployment will ensure FRACAS (Failure Reporting, Analysis and Corrective Action System) processes are followed appropriately, using system capability for ensuring overall asset performance and cloud technology such as automation, IoT, and telemetry integrations.

Ramon Muntada, CAF TE Australia Area Manager, said Infor was chosen because of its expertise in offering asset management solutions to similar organisations in the transportation sector, and understands the complexity of operating and maintaining transport services across Australia and overseas.

“We were extremely impressed with Infor’s track record in rail projects – not just their experience locally in Sydney, Canberra, and Auckland, but also globally in North America and Europe. They have the ability to deliver on a tight timeline and in coordination with project milestones.

“We’ve partnered with Infor for many years globally, and even use Infor’s ERP solutions to manage the manufacturing process of our light rail vehicles in Europe.

“We fully trust in Infor’s ability to deliver and meet all the business requirements of the Parramatta Light Rail project. Their solutions will ensure that health- and safety- related practices are enforced and enable us to efficiently and easily manage audit trails,” Muntada said.

“Infor is proud to be a strategic partner to help CAF deliver a robust and centralised asset management strategy that will underpin the success of the Parramatta Light Rail project,” Infor ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington said.

“Infor’s long experience in delivering enterprise asset management solutions both locally and around the globe will ensure CAF can efficiently manage and maintain a complex portfolio of assets.

“The 11-year contract with CAF is a strong validation of Infor’s exceptional track record in providing Critical Infrastructure services to the community – whether that’s in Paris, San Francisco, the UK’s South Western, or more locally with Auckland Transport.”

About CAF

CAF is a multinational group with over 100 years of experience in the supply of comprehensive transit solutions positioned at the forefront of technology for high value-added sustainable mobility. The company is a leader in the railway industry offering one of the most comprehensive and flexible arrays of products in railway related markets, including rolling stock, components, infrastructure, signalling and services (maintenance, refurbishing and financial services).

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

