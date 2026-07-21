Commercial Bank of Dubai has joined the first wave of Jaywan card issuers, launching prepaid cards that promise to make spending money feel like an act of national infrastructure development.

The cards are being issued through a corporate arrangement but will be used by retail customers, a structure carefully designed to reassure anyone who has ever wondered whether buying groceries could involve more institutional architecture. Customers may use them across point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce platforms and cash machines, allowing everyday purchases to travel through a payment system with fewer international sightseeing opportunities.

Jaywan is the UAE’s first national card payment scheme. It is owned and operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, and was created to strengthen local control over payments, promote financial inclusion and reduce transaction costs. Banks, financial institutions and licensed exchange houses began issuing cards under the scheme following its official nationwide rollout on July 20.

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CBD’s entry places it among the early institutions carrying the domestic payments banner into wallets already crowded with loyalty cards, access passes, expired insurance cards and at least one mystery rectangle nobody remembers applying for.

Bank executives are understood to be pleased that customers can now demonstrate support for financial sovereignty without changing any established spending habits. A coffee purchased with a Jaywan card will taste much the same, though payment specialists expect it to arrive with a faint sense of strategic autonomy.

The prepaid format could appeal to customers seeking tighter spending control, employers distributing funds and organisations managing payments for defined groups. It also removes the inconvenience of credit, debt and several sleepless nights devoted to calculating how a restaurant bill became a long-term financial instrument.

Under the corporate arrangement, an organisation can facilitate issuance while individual cardholders use the product for retail transactions. This allows businesses to provide controlled payment access without handing every participant a briefcase of cash and hoping accounting departments will eventually reconstruct events from receipts, witness statements and CCTV footage.

Jaywan transactions can be routed through domestic infrastructure, supporting local processing and greater control over payment data. The scheme is intended to work alongside global networks rather than requiring residents to choose between national pride and buying something while travelling abroad. Co-badging partnerships have been developed to expand international usability, ensuring the card does not become emotionally distressed when taken beyond the UAE border.

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The initiative reflects a wider effort to build sovereign digital payment capabilities while keeping the customer experience familiar. Authorities appear to have concluded that the fastest way to transform financial infrastructure is to leave consumers blissfully unaware that anything complicated is happening behind the contactless beep.

Merchants are also expected to benefit from a locally governed alternative that may improve efficiency and lower processing costs as the network scales. Retailers have welcomed any innovation that allows customers to pay more quickly, particularly those customers who spend six minutes searching for a card before announcing that it was in their hand throughout the search.

Jaywan supports debit, prepaid and eventually broader card variants, with acceptance planned across physical shops, online platforms and ATMs. Its designers have emphasised security, speed and accessibility, three qualities consumers generally demand immediately after forgetting their personal identification number for the fourth time.

CBD’s prepaid launch adds momentum to a rollout that already includes major banks and specialised financial institutions. First Abu Dhabi Bank has joined the initial issuance phase with Jaywan debit cards, while other lenders and payment providers have introduced prepaid products for different customer segments.

Competition is expected to intensify as institutions race to demonstrate that their piece of plastic is the most meaningful contribution to the nation’s digital future. Marketing teams are preparing phrases including “seamless ecosystem”, “customer-centric journey” and “frictionless empowerment”, all of which mean the payment should work before the person behind you begins sighing.

For consumers, the practical proposition remains straightforward. Funds are loaded onto the card, spending is limited to the available balance and transactions are completed through supported channels. This may help households budget, organisations distribute allowances and customers avoid discovering at the end of the month that several small purchases have formed a coalition.

The Jaywan rollout also signals that domestic payment networks are becoming an important element of economic resilience. Local routing can reduce dependence on external infrastructure while creating opportunities for banks and fintech companies to develop products suited to the UAE market.