Central BJP Leaders Are Depending On Yogi Adityanath For Next Lok Sabha Win

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leadership are banking on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for crucial Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024. With 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, the elections are very crucial for PM Narendra Modi and BJP for getting consecutive third term at the Centre.

The manner in which PM Narendra Modi, during his brief interaction with CM and his cabinet minister in Lucknow on May 16, praised Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that who would lead the campaign for Lok Sabha polls.

PM Narendra Modi appreciated the manner in which CM Yogi Adityanath used bulldozer to demolish the illegal construction of anti-social elements and mafia gangs. The bulldozer strategy is being now being followed in other BJP ruled states. During his interaction with CM and his cabinet ministers, PM Narendra Modi also praised the efforts to control law and order situation in the state.

While appreciating Yogi government’s efforts to contain Corona in the state, PM Narendra Modi rolled out road map for development before Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi advised CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure cent percent implementation of various central and state government schemes so that poor people get the benefit of these schemes. So much so PM Narendra Modi asked the ministers for change in the attitude and asked them to reach out to people and try to resolve their problems.

Significantly, PM Narendra Modi had one-to-one interaction with CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers to have feedback about their departments as well as their constituencies. PM Narendra Modi emphasised on good coordination between the government and party organisation for better results for Lok Sabha polls.

The growing stature of Yogi Adityanath in BJP is evident from the fact the PM Narendra Modi decided to visit Lucknow to hold interactive session with CM and his cabinet ministers for better results in Lok Sabha results.

It would be worth mentioning here that the name of Yogi Adityanath is being considered for his elevation as member of highest decision making body of the party that is Parliamentary Board. Everybody is aware that Yogi Adityanath enjoys full backing of RSS which backed him for second term as chief minister. Even for the first term also, Yogi Adityanath became CM due to backing of RSS.

Before taking oath after the results were announced Yogi Adityanath had long discussion with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to Gorakhpur. It would be worth mentioning here that CM Yogi Adityanath is star campaigner for the party and is the face of Hindutva who was sent to all elections held in the country since 2017. Keeping in mind Lok Sabha polls, CM Yogi Adityanath is supervising the construction of Lord Ram Temple at Ayodhya and other development works in the holy city.

During his second term Yogi Adityanath and his team are concentrating on governance to ensure proper implementation of various central and state welfare schemes, law and order and bring more investment in state. Yogi government is organising a grand event during first week of June when top businessmen of the country would participate to bring investment to UP. (IPA Service)

