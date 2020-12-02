Christine Hau, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Lead8 Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 December 2020 – Enterprise Asia is pleased to present an impressive list of sixty-one outstanding award recipients at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020 Regional Edition. These leading figures have set and proven themselves consistent and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit in going above and beyond expectations during this unprecedented year.

Established in 2007, APEA recognises outstanding entrepreneurs and organisation representing the best the industry has to offer. An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region’s leading NGO, APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one-tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.

This year, Enterprise Asia has rebranded its flagship program — APEA, from Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards to Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards with two additional enterprise awarding categories – Inspirational Brand Award and Fast Enterprise Award in bid to further recognise championing enterprises in strong reputation and thriving growth. This brings APEA to a total of four awarding categories — Master Entrepreneur, Corporate Excellence, Inspirational Brand, and Fast Enterprise.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, APEA 2020 Regional Edition was commenced virtually on 20 November 2020 with the theme of ‘Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders’. The theme objective is to unlock boundaries and shifting businesses to move beyond adaption and lead with impact. The APEA has gathered distinguished business leaders and organisations across 14 countries and markets into one unparalleled platform in fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneur growth in Asia.

Introduction

Christine Hau is a Co-Founder of the Hong Kong based, multi-award-winning architecture and design firm Lead8. She leads the Corporate Division and is responsible for business management, operations, legal, financial and corporate governance strategies for the studio.

Christine is recognised for her ability to establish global channels, unite complex legal and compliance frameworks across multiple studio locations and empower regional leadership. Key to enabling this is her knowledge of finance and taxation along with her experience in complex restructuring, international expansion and capital market transactions, as it pertains to the design industry.

Christine believes that successful entrepreneurs must commit to what they believe in order to fully live and execute their dream because this is especially important to build trust in your staff, business partners and mentors. Not only that, she believes that action is the thing that rallies others to your cause, encouraging them to build the dream, learn and do more.

Established in 2014, Lead8 is an international multi-disciplinary architecture and design studio with a reputation for fusing creative thinking with award-winning experience. The Company now employs over 250 people across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the UK. Under her leadership, Lead8 has emerged as a fledgling upstart to a serious contender for some of the region’s most prestigious developments. The studio’s portfolio has grown to a span more than 500 projects across 40 cities including high-profile developments for some of the world’s leading property developers.

Lead8’s mission is to design ahead of the curve; creating places and spaces which engage, inspire and give back to the communities of today, and tomorrow. The team delivers an integrated approach which blends informed strategy, cutting-edge technology and exceptional design skill to transform ambition into meaningful built environments.

Corporate Culture

Lead8 knows their people are their best asset. They foster a culture of leadership and mentorship, offer an inclusive working environment and access to an acclaimed portfolio, knowing that if their people excel, so too does the studio. As such, they have attracted a multidisciplinary team with a diverse and international mindset, growing to now represent more than 20 nationalities and speaking over 15 languages.

The firm sees success as fostering leadership and collaboration — giving teams the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally. Through active mentorship and a ‘Design Review’ programme, they have built their own collaborative community, empowering young designers to bring new insight and innovation with expert guidance to fuel the creative process.

Lead8 has been recognised for investing in their team and community. They have received awards that range from their enhancement of retirement benefits for their employees, to their participation in awareness and fundraising projects with leading charitable organisations.

Growth Initiatives

At the end of 2019, Lead8 made the move from their founding Hong Kong studio in a former industrial warehouse to a new Grade A office building to accommodate a growing team. The move marked the firm’s fifth anniversary and coincided with a brand evolution to reflect Lead8’s transformation from Hong Kong start-up to international award-winning design firm. The recent brand refresh for Lead8 also provides greater platform for awareness in the industry and entry into new markets. The scope included enhancing the firm’s digital presence and involved launching a new website and further social media platforms.

Achievements Under Christine

Christine has led the establishment of the firm’s business and operational structure, and facilitated expansion across Asia and the United Kingdom. She has established an operational platform for an expanding team working across hundreds of live projects around the world. She spearheads all aspects of brand stewardship, corporate identity, marketing and communications strategy and public relations. In the firm’s fifth anniversary in 2019, Christine redefined the Lead8 brand. Embarking on a reimagining of Lead8’s physical and digital presence, she managed the coordination of a newly designed studio headquarters, website, as well as digital and printed communications collateral and merchandise. Christine’s accomplishments are succinctly demonstrated through the Company’s financial performance, increased productivity, heightened brand awareness and strengthened internal and external management.

Lead8’s Achievements and Impact

Lead8 has achieved spectacular growth in just six years, expanding from a team of eight to now over 250 with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and London, and more than 500 projects around the world. Over the last two years, Lead8 has been appointed by some of the world’s leading property developers, owners and operators including China Resources Land, Shangri-La Group, New World Development Company Limited, Hong Kong International Airport, Hongkong Land and Frasers Property Holdings Company Limited.

Beyond the commercial fee-paying portfolio of work, Lead8 firmly established their commitment to community from the outset. Looking to drive change and debate for their home city of Hong Kong, Lead8 forged ‘HarbourLoop’; a self-funded conceptual initiative which envisions connecting and transforming 23km of the city’s underutilised waterfront into an urban cycling and walking route for the public.

Lead8’s vision has helped give a voice to the development of the city’s beloved natural asset. The team at Lead8 has presented the concept to Hong Kong’s leading governing body, spoken at multiple public and professional forums, been published across the region’s leading media and also recognised by international programs such as the World Architecture Festival and German Design Awards; all with the desire to drive positive change for the city.

Moving Forward

When the business commenced, there was a belief in the inevitable success of the studio. Each member shared a passion for design, and the creation of places would positively contribute to communities. This belief remains. Design is about sharing knowledge, and creating better communities for people to live, work and play.

Looking to the future, Lead8’s portfolio continues to expand geographically with sector-leading projects. The studio’s business expansion has always taken a fluid approach – going to wherever opportunity arises. Lead8 continues to explore opportunities around the world, across all sectors and services. While confidential, current projects will see the firm expand their presence in new markets, adding project locations in Australia and Europe. The firm is also seeking to expand the office network, Mainland China is of key interest.

As boundaries between sectors and markets blur, collaborations with new industry partners will open new opportunities. Lead8 is well-positioned to adapt to these new prospects and evolve their offering to benefit clients, communities and creatives.

