Chubb appoints Mari Rachelle Canta as new Country President for the Philippines

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 June 2021 – Chubb announced today the appointment of Mari Rachelle [Cielo] Canta as the new Country President for the Philippines with effect from 1 July. She replaces incumbent, Peter van Ratingen who has been appointed to the role of Head of Consumer Lines for Australia and New Zealand.

In her new role, Ms. Canta will oversee the operations and business development activities of Chubb’s key business lines in the Philippines namely, Property & Casualty as well as Accident & Health Insurance. She is also responsible for the management of regulatory relationships, strategic partnerships and affinity relationships. She will report to Edward Ler, Chubb’s Head of Southeast Asia.

Ms. Canta joined Chubb in 2017 as Chief Financial Officer for the Philippines. Her well-balanced acumen on all facets of finance, planning and controllership as well as operational risk is complemented by her strong general management skills. Prior to joining Chubb, she worked for a decade with AON, moving to roles of increasing responsibility in the Philippines as well as Singapore. She has had extensive experience in the banking sector, from M&A integration to board and senior leadership team responsibilities. The strong foundation for her career began when she started as an auditor and advisor at one of the large international accounting firms.

On this new appointment Paul McNamee, Chubb’s Regional President for Asia Pacific said, “Cielo is a strategic and hands-on leader who has strong market knowledge and relationships. Our business will benefit greatly from her deep local experience to build sustainable partnerships with our distribution partners and customers.”

About Chubb

