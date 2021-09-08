Cognian and Avnet Enter Strategic Engagement

Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider and Cognian, an Australian-headquartered global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity provider of smart building management solutions, today announced that they will collaborate to accelerate and scale IoT deployments worldwide, and provide customers with seamless industry leading connectivity solutions being built on Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform.

PHOENIX AZ, U.S.A & SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 8 September 2021 – Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT ) and Cognian have entered a strategic relationship which will significantly increase the reach and scale for global customers, by providing immediate access to Cognian’s IoT connectivity platform enabled by their cutting edge mesh network technology, Syncromesh Smart Canopy and Avnet’s IoT Connect cloud platform.

Avnet’s proven expertise and strong position in IoT PaaS enablement and expansive customer base and strategic focus on IoT is the perfect match to accelerate IoT deployments and enable Cognian to seamlessly connect a wide range of third-party BLE-based devices, addressing the connectivity and hardware needs of connected IoT solutions.

Cognian’s Syncromesh Smart Canopy wirelessly turns every building into a human-centric smart building with management of cost, carbon emissions, safety, and well-being at its core. The unified data connectivity platform enables remote and autonomous control over smart building capabilities such as access, occupant capacity, heating/cooling, air quality and lighting control.





Cognian offers proven wireless solutions to build and securely connect global Building Management Systems quickly, securely and in a cost-effective manner. In addition, by using Avnet’s Microsoft Azure-powered IoTConnect platform, Cognian can seamlessly connect multiple devices to the cloud and address the software and hardware needs of those IoT solutions. Cognian continues to win landmark commercial building projects across Australia in addition to establishing its footprint in Asia and the USA, through strategic relationships with tier one partners such as Avnet.

Avnet’s Partner Program enables system integrators (SIs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build new solutions and service models for their practice on Avnet’s IoTConnect platform. Solution developers and OEMs can create cloud-based applications that communicate with the Avnet IoTConnect API with ease, avoiding the complexity of sensor interfaces, protocols, security and device management. Connected suppliers can expand their market presence with preconnected devices that accelerate customer adoption and reach.

Lou Lutostanski, IoT vice president, Avnet said, “Avnet is excited to partner with Cognian in order to bring world class building connectivity at the IoT edge to our growing family of IoTConnect partners and customers. With the IoTConnect platform and Cognian’s unique Syncromesh wireless technology, our partners are able to bring open, secure, integrated, and scalable end-to-end solutions to their end customers.”

Mark Blum, CEO of Cognian, said, “Our philosophy is all around openness: open standards and open partnerships with companies who are driving smart building innovation across industries from commercial real estate to retail, convenience stores, logistics and everything in-between. With the commercial IoT space going from strength-to-strength globally, our partnership with Avnet amplifies our global reach. This in turn means we can help our partners and customers access an even broader range of third party devices that can be enabled and easily connected by Syncromesh through the Avnet IoTConnect Platform.”

About Cognian

Cognian Technologies is a fast-growing Australian company whose mission it is to make existing buildings smart buildings, and smart buildings smarter. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company was founded in July 2016. Its flagship product Syncromesh is a wireless Internet of Things (IoT) data connectivity platform – the ‘Central Nervous System’ for the building that empowers building owners and operators to simply add a range of building management solutions to lower a building’s carbon footprint, reduce energy costs, and increase tenant satisfaction, regardless of the buildings size, location or age. In November 2020 Cognian’s Syncromesh was named PropTech of the Year at the Urban Developer Awards. Learn more about Cognian at www.Cognian.com

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. More information on the Avnet Partner Program can be found here.

#Avnet